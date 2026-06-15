U.S. Air Force B-52 crashes after takeoff at Edwards Air Force Base

A B-52 crashed just after takeoff at Edwards Air Force Base, sending emergency crews to the runway as officials waited to confirm injuries and cause.

A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress crashed shortly after takeoff from Edwards Air Force Base, with emergency crews rushing to the scene as the situation remained "ongoing." The bomber went down at about 11:20 a.m. local time on Monday, June 15, 2026, on the Edwards airfield in California’s Mojave Desert, about 100 miles north of Los Angeles.

Officials did not immediately say whether anyone was injured. The B-52 Stratofortress is typically crewed by five people, a detail that quickly raised the most urgent question around the crash: whether the crew was able to escape safely during the short window after takeoff. The Air Force said it would provide more information when available and said the crash was under investigation.

AI-generated illustration

The accident carries added weight because Edwards Air Force Base is not only an operational airfield but also a major test center where the Air Force and NASA conduct flights of new and developmental aircraft. A crash there draws attention not just to a single bomber but to the broader system of risk management that governs military aviation at one of the country’s most important testing grounds.

The B-52 itself remains central to that discussion. First introduced in the 1950s, the long-range bomber is one of the oldest aircraft still in U.S. military service, yet it continues to play a strategic role. Any mishap involving the aircraft forces the Air Force to examine several questions at once: the bomber’s condition before departure, the demands of the mission, the training and readiness of the crew, and whether any maintenance or procedural issue contributed to the loss.

U.S. Air Force photo 342-C-KE-14932 via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

That inquiry now unfolds against the backdrop of Edwards’ dual identity as both a runway and a laboratory. The base’s mission depends on pushing aircraft to their limits, but the crash is a reminder that even established platforms can fail in moments that leave little time for response. For the Air Force, the next steps will center on the crew, the aircraft, and whether this sortie reflected the risks inherent in operating a fleet that is old, vital and still expected to perform without error.