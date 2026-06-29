US and Iran agree to pause attacks ahead of talks

U.S. and Iran paused attacks and kept ships moving through the Strait of Hormuz, but the Doha talks looked like a fragile holding pattern.

U.S. and Iranian forces stood down for now, a temporary pause that let commercial vessels move more freely through the Strait of Hormuz after a weekend exchange of strikes. A Trump administration official said the two sides would “stand down for now,” but the agreement looked more like a tactical reset than a durable ceasefire.

The pause did not settle the dispute. U.S. officials said technical talks would continue on the memorandum of understanding, and the next round was planned for Tuesday in Doha, Qatar. That left the main question unanswered: whether both governments can turn a narrow pause in fighting into a stable arrangement that survives the next test at sea.

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For now, the deal appears aimed at one immediate goal, keeping commercial traffic moving through a maritime chokepoint that is central to global oil shipments. That practical step matters because the weekend escalation around the Strait of Hormuz had heightened fears that attacks could disrupt shipping lanes, raise insurance costs and quickly pull the region back toward wider conflict. The structure of the pause also shows how much leverage remains in the hands of both sides. Neither government has given up its position, and Iranian coverage has stressed Tehran’s insistence on control of the Strait of Hormuz.

The diplomacy was already moving before the latest flare-up. In earlier June talks in Switzerland, JD Vance led the U.S. delegation, with Pakistan and Qatar serving as mediators. Those contacts gave both sides a channel to keep talking even as violence intensified, and they now form the basis for the new round in Doha.

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The arrangement is best understood as a fragile holding pattern. It depends on ships continuing to pass through the strait, on no new strikes reopening the confrontation, and on Tuesday’s talks producing enough confidence to keep the memorandum from collapsing under the pressure of the last few days.