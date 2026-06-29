U.S. and Iran agree to pause strikes, resume talks in Qatar

Washington and Tehran agreed to pause fresh strikes and send technical talks back to Qatar, leaving Hormuz traffic as the first test of the truce.

The United States and Iran agreed to halt recent hostilities and return to talks over the Strait of Hormuz after days of tit-for-tat strikes strained an interim peace arrangement around the waterway. The sides will stand down “for now,” and technical talks will resume in Qatar on Tuesday, with the immediate test being whether vessels keep moving through the strait, a global energy chokepoint.

The latest pause follows a preliminary pact reached around June 15 that included a 60-day ceasefire, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the lifting of a U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports. The renewed talks are expected to cover all areas of that memorandum. The fighting that started in late February 2026 had already killed thousands and disrupted oil shipments across the region before the latest round of strikes threatened to break the arrangement.

Tehran has not publicly confirmed the stand-down in the same terms used by U.S. officials. Iranian officials have continued to insist on Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, even as Washington presses to keep the passage open and prevent a wider disruption in the Persian Gulf. The dispute has turned the strait into the central bargaining chip in the conflict, with both sides trying to claim restraint without surrendering leverage.

U.S. Department of State from United States via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Donald Trump has warned that Iran “will no longer exist” if strikes continue. For Washington, the pause offers a chance to freeze a dangerous cycle of retaliation while keeping a negotiation channel alive in Qatar. For Tehran, it preserves a path back to diplomacy without abandoning its insistence on authority over one of the world’s most important shipping lanes.