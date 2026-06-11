U.S. and Iran near deal to launch 60-day nuclear talks

A U.S.-Iran memorandum could trigger 60 days of talks, with the first test being the Strait of Hormuz and whether Iran will accept a long uranium lockout.

The next phase of U.S.-Iran diplomacy appears to hinge on a memorandum that would start 60 days of talks and put the Strait of Hormuz at the center of the deal. The opening move would be practical, not symbolic: demining the waterway and reopening it to restore freedom of trade after months of escalation over maritime access and nuclear brinkmanship.

Under the terms now being discussed, Iran would in principle accept a 15- to 20-year lockout on uranium enrichment and dismantle its nuclear sites. In exchange, financial relief would be released in stages and tied directly to compliance, turning the talks into an enforcement exercise as much as a political one. The arrangement would also involve International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors, who would dispose of what Donald Trump has called “nuclear dust” and inspect nuclear sites.

The outline remains fluid. In some drafts, the negotiating window was shortened to 30 days, with Iran easing its hold on the Strait of Hormuz and the United States gradually lifting its naval blockade over that period. Officials have also been pressing over Iran’s demand to charge a toll for transiting the strait, a sign that the most basic question of access remains unresolved even as broader nuclear terms come into view.

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The diplomatic architecture is not new. A separate draft was described as a 14-point memorandum, shaped by Trump envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner with Iranian officials. That version was said to include a moratorium on nuclear enrichment, removal of highly enriched uranium stockpiles, some sanctions relief, release of frozen Iranian funds and eased restrictions on transit through the strait. The reported ceasefire extension agreement last month was still awaiting Trump’s approval, underscoring how much leverage remains with Washington.

Trump said on Thursday that he had canceled scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran because the final points of a potential deal had been approved by “all parties involved.” He said the signing would be announced shortly, that Vice President JD Vance would attend, and that he would not. Iran’s Fars News Agency, citing a source close to its negotiating team, denied that any initial text had been approved. Israel had not commented, although Trump said he had spoken with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and several Arab leaders.

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Trump has said his central aim is to stop Iran from developing a nuclear weapon with its highly enriched uranium, while Tehran has repeatedly denied any such plan. The stakes extend beyond the two countries: the Strait of Hormuz is a critical energy chokepoint, and Trump said the issue would be part of the agenda when he travels next week to the G7 summit in France.