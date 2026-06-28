US and Iran trade strikes, testing fragile ceasefire framework

U.S. strikes on Iranian missile and drone sites followed an attack on a Singapore-registered ship near Oman, jolting a ceasefire built to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. forces struck Iranian missile and drone sites on June 26 after a Singapore-registered cargo ship, Ever Lovely, was hit near Oman in the Strait of Hormuz, turning a shaky truce into a fresh exchange of fire. The attack came while the vessel was leaving the waterway, and all 21 crew members were reported safe.

The sequence exposed how little margin remains in the ceasefire framework reached on June 15, when U.S. and Iranian officials agreed to halt the war, reopen the Strait of Hormuz and begin 60 days of nuclear negotiations. Reuters described that accord as a framework rather than a final settlement, and the days that followed showed how quickly it could unravel under pressure from attacks on shipping.

The latest breach moved beyond diplomacy and into the mechanics of regional security. The U.K. Maritime Trade Operations said the Ever Lovely had been struck while transiting one of the world’s most important energy chokepoints, raising immediate concerns for oil flows and merchant traffic through the gulf. After the vessel attack, the U.N. International Maritime Organization paused its escort operation in the strait, a concrete sign that commercial shipping now faces a more dangerous operating environment.

AI-generated illustration

The U.S. response widened the conflict’s footprint further. President Donald Trump accused Tehran of violating a 60-day ceasefire by launching drone attacks on ships in the strait, and Washington answered with strikes on Iranian military infrastructure near the waterway. Iran then escalated again, with the Revolutionary Guard targeting U.S.-linked sites in Bahrain and Kuwait, while warning it could stop negotiations altogether if Washington kept striking.

The military exchanges have now altered the terms of the ceasefire on the ground. Air defenses around Gulf bases are under renewed strain, merchant shipping is moving with less escort support, and the diplomatic track that was supposed to buy 60 days for nuclear talks is already facing a possible collapse. Oil markets had fallen on news of the preliminary June 15 agreement; the latest attacks have put the risk premium back into a corridor that carries a major share of the world’s energy traffic.