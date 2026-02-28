The United States and Israel launched a major attack on Iran, with former President Trump urging Iranian citizens to challenge their government.

The United States and Israel have launched a significant military operation targeting Iran, marking a sharp escalation in regional tensions and drawing international attention to the longstanding conflict among the three nations. The attack, reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, comes amid ongoing disputes over Iran's military activities and nuclear ambitions.

Details of the Attack

While official details on the specific targets, scale, and immediate impact of the operation remain limited, the joint action by the US and Israel underscores their cooperation in addressing what both governments have described as threats posed by Iran's military programs and regional influence. The attack represents one of the most direct military engagements involving all three countries in recent years.

Background: A History of Tensions

The use of military force follows years of strategic rivalry and confrontations in the Middle East, particularly over Iran's nuclear program and its support for various regional groups. According to the US State Department's Country Reports on Terrorism, Iran has long been cited as a state sponsor of terrorism, backing organizations across the region.

Additionally, decades of arms transfers and embargoes have shaped the military balance. Israel, with strong US support, has consistently viewed Iran's nuclear development as an existential threat. The international community, through the UN Security Council's sanctions regime, has attempted to restrain Iran's nuclear and missile capabilities.

Political Reactions and Calls for Change

In the wake of the attack, former President Donald Trump issued a pointed message directed at the Iranian people, urging them to "take over your government." This statement, as reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, comes at a moment of high tension and may reflect ongoing efforts by US political figures to influence internal dynamics within Iran.

International and Regional Implications

The joint US-Israeli operation raises questions about the future of diplomatic efforts in the region. Previous negotiations over Iran's nuclear program, including the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and subsequent breakdowns in talks, have left the situation unresolved. Analysts at Brookings Institution note that any direct military engagement increases the risk of broader regional instability, potentially involving other actors and complicating future peace efforts.

show the US and Israel maintain advanced capabilities in the region, with periodic joint exercises and intelligence sharing. Iran's military, according to GlobalSecurity.org, is substantial and has invested heavily in missile defense and asymmetric warfare strategies.

Sanctions and embargoes have affected Iran's ability to modernize its forces, but not eliminated its regional influence or capabilities.

Next Steps and Analysis

As details of the military action continue to emerge, international observers will be watching for Iran's response and the potential for escalation. The attack may impact global energy supplies, regional alliances, and the broader strategic posture of the United States and Israel.

For those seeking deeper context on the evolving situation, the Congressional Research Service offers in-depth analysis of Iranian foreign and defense policy, including US and Israeli security objectives.

While the immediate outcome of the military operation remains to be seen, the event marks a significant moment in the ongoing confrontation among the US, Israel, and Iran, with potential ramifications for security, diplomacy, and regional stability.