US and Israel Strike Iran Amid Limited Global Support

The US and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran following the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, but found themselves with few allies supporting the operation.

The United States and Israel executed coordinated military strikes against Iran this week, marking a significant escalation in regional tensions but revealing a stark lack of broad international support for the operation. Multiple sources, including Politico and NPR, confirmed the strikes came in the wake of the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as reported by Iranian state media and corroborated by the BBC.

Background to the Strikes

The military action follows a period of heightened tension between Iran, Israel, and the United States. According to NPR, the death of Khamenei was a catalyst for the operation, with both the US and Israel seeking to send a strong message amid concerns about Iran’s future leadership and its regional ambitions. The strike is also linked to prior provocations and ongoing disputes over Iran’s nuclear program and its support for regional proxy groups.

Details of the Military Operation

Both outlets indicated that the strikes were carried out jointly, with Israel and the US acting in concert. However, Politico emphasized that the two countries found themselves largely isolated on the world stage, with few other nations participating or openly supporting the offensive. The operation was described as a "duo of the willing," highlighting the absence of a broad coalition similar to those seen in previous Middle East military actions.

The US and Israel were the only two countries directly involved in the initial strikes.

Regional powers, including Saudi Arabia, played a significant diplomatic role, with NPR reporting that pressure from both Saudi and Israeli leaders contributed to the US decision to move forward with military action.

The international community, including European Union nations and several traditional US allies, either called for restraint or remained publicly neutral.

Regional and International Reactions

The lack of a broader coalition underscores shifting dynamics in global security cooperation. Politico noted that, unlike prior conflicts where the US was able to marshal support from NATO members and other allies, the 2026 strikes on Iran were met with widespread caution.

Several countries, including key European allies, urged de-escalation and diplomacy rather than military intervention.

No new UN Security Council resolutions authorizing force against Iran were reported at the time of the strikes.

Regional actors such as Saudi Arabia used diplomatic channels to voice their concerns, while also reportedly influencing US decision-making, as NPR detailed.

Implications for US-Israel Relations and Security Cooperation

The strikes further solidify the close military partnership between the US and Israel. According to the US State Department, the two countries have long maintained a robust security relationship, including joint military exercises and extensive arms cooperation. However, the operation’s lack of broader international backing may complicate future military and diplomatic efforts in the region.

Potential Impact on Regional Stability

Analysts caution that the strikes could heighten tensions throughout the Middle East. With Iran’s leadership in transition and both US and Israeli forces on high alert, there are concerns about retaliation and the risk of broader conflict. The Congressional Research Service has noted in past reports that US actions in the region often carry unintended consequences, underscoring the importance of alliance management and post-strike diplomacy.

Looking Ahead

The future of the US-Israel alliance and the broader international response remains uncertain. While Saudi and Israeli lobbying reportedly played a role in the US decision to act, as noted by NPR, other regional and global players appear hesitant to join the offensive. The coming weeks will likely reveal whether Washington and Jerusalem can rally further support or if they will continue as a "duo of the willing" in a rapidly evolving Middle East landscape.

For those seeking deeper context on US security cooperation with Israel, official details on arms transfers, and the diplomatic record, readers can explore the State Department fact sheet, comprehensive arms transfers database, and official UN Security Council resolutions.