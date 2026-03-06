US and Israel Intensify Strikes as Iran Conflict Enters Seventh Day

The US and Israel escalate coordinated attacks on Iran, targeting military sites including a key academy, as the conflict reaches one week.

The conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran has entered its seventh day, with both US and Israeli forces intensifying airstrikes on Iranian military infrastructure. Among the locations targeted was a prominent military academy, underscoring the widening scope and sustained pressure of the campaign.

Key Developments in the Week-Long Conflict

According to reports from CNN and Al Jazeera, the coordinated offensive began after a series of escalations in the region, culminating in an ongoing campaign of air and missile strikes. The most recent wave of attacks targeted Iran's military assets, including command centers and logistics hubs.

Multiple Iranian military installations have been struck, causing significant damage to strategic facilities.

have been struck, causing significant damage to strategic facilities. A military academy in Iran was among the most high-profile targets, signaling a focus on disrupting Iran’s military leadership and training capacity.

was among the most high-profile targets, signaling a focus on disrupting Iran’s military leadership and training capacity. Both US and Israeli forces have utilized advanced precision-guided munitions, with CNN noting the use of drones and cruise missiles.

Escalation and Strategic Objectives

Military analysts suggest the joint US-Israeli operations are aimed at degrading Iran’s ability to project power in the region and respond to perceived threats. The strikes have targeted a range of assets, from air defense systems to logistical supply chains, as outlined in independent assessments of missile defense deployments in the Middle East.

Al Jazeera reported that Iranian officials have condemned the attacks, describing them as acts of aggression and warning of potential retaliation. Despite these warnings, the US and Israel have stated the operations are intended to be limited and focused on military objectives rather than civilian infrastructure.

International Response and Humanitarian Concerns

The escalation has drawn widespread international attention, with the United Nations calling for restraint and emphasizing the risks of a broader regional conflict. The UN Security Council’s sanctions on Iran remain in effect, complicating humanitarian relief efforts and the flow of commercial goods into the country.

While both US and Israeli officials maintain that all efforts are being made to minimize civilian casualties, reports from the ground indicate that some strikes have caused collateral damage in densely populated areas. Humanitarian organizations have expressed concern about disruptions to medical and emergency services, especially following the attack on the military academy, which is located near urban centers.

Military Capabilities and Ongoing Operations

The US and Israel continue to leverage their technological advantage, deploying assets from regional bases and naval forces in the Persian Gulf. Data from the SIPRI Arms Transfers Database highlights the scale of US and Israeli military exports, which have contributed to their sustained operational tempo.

Iran, for its part, has mobilized air defenses and vowed to retaliate, but the effectiveness of these measures remains uncertain given the sophistication of incoming attacks. According to recent analysis by the Congressional Research Service, Iran’s conventional military capabilities, while sizable, lag behind those of its adversaries in terms of technology and integration.

Looking Ahead

As the conflict enters its second week, the risk of further escalation persists. Both US and Israeli officials have signaled readiness to continue operations until their strategic objectives are met, while Iran continues to warn of a broader response. The international community remains on alert, monitoring developments closely and urging all sides to pursue diplomatic solutions before the situation spirals further out of control.