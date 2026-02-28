President Trump confirms the start of major combat operations in Iran as the U.S. and Israel conduct coordinated strikes, prompting swift Iranian retaliation.

President Donald Trump announced that the United States, in coordination with Israel, has launched "major combat operations" against Iran, marking a significant escalation in regional tensions. The offensive, confirmed by multiple news outlets on Friday, has already sparked retaliatory strikes from Tehran, raising fears of a wider conflict across the Middle East.

Major Combat Operations Begin

Early Friday, President Trump publicly stated that the U.S. military, with support from Israel, began extensive military action targeting key Iranian sites. Reuters, Politico, and MS NOW each reported that Trump used the term "major combat operations" to describe the scale of the offensive. According to CBS News, the strikes included aerial bombardments on strategic Iranian military assets.

The U.S. and Israel coordinated strikes targeting Iranian infrastructure and military sites.

President Trump’s announcement was broadcast simultaneously by several major outlets, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

Tehran responded swiftly, launching retaliatory strikes at U.S. regional bases.

The attacks come amid long-standing tensions over Iran’s nuclear program and its influence in the region. Detailed information on the scope and objectives of the operation remains limited, but the use of the phrase "major combat operations" by the president signals a shift from previous, more limited engagements to a broader military campaign.

Regional Impact and Immediate Retaliation

Following the strikes, Iranian forces quickly retaliated. CBS News reported that Iran launched missiles at U.S. and allied bases in the region, escalating the situation further. CNBC added that Bahrain, home to the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet, stated the fleet was subject to missile attacks, heightening concerns about the vulnerability of American assets in the Gulf.

According to GlobalSecurity.org, Iran’s military possesses a range of ballistic and cruise missiles capable of targeting U.S. and allied positions throughout the Middle East. The rapid Iranian response highlights both the capabilities and the readiness of Tehran’s forces in the face of external threats.

Background: Rising Tensions and Strategic Concerns

The coordinated attacks represent a major escalation following months of heightened rhetoric and smaller-scale confrontations between the U.S., Israel, and Iran. The Congressional Research Service’s recent analysis details Iran’s growing regional influence and military modernization, which have been ongoing points of concern for Washington and its allies.

U.S. military activities in the region are authorized under a series of congressional resolutions, including House Resolution 1007, which outlines the scope of executive authority for military force against Iran. As of the latest reports, the White House has not disclosed whether further congressional approval will be sought for this expanded campaign.

Military Assets and Strategic Calculations

The U.S. maintains significant military assets in the region, including the 5th Fleet based in Bahrain and air bases across the Gulf. CNBC’s coverage emphasized the vulnerability of these assets, with the Bahraini government confirming missile attacks targeting the fleet. The SIPRI Arms Transfers Database indicates that both the U.S. and Iran have invested heavily in advanced military technology, raising the stakes for any large-scale engagement.

Israel’s participation points to a broader coalition effort, as both Washington and Tel Aviv view Iran’s regional ambitions as a direct threat. The scale of the operation, as described in Politico and MS NOW, suggests a coordinated attempt to degrade Iran’s military capabilities and deter further escalation.

Potential Consequences and International Reactions

The onset of major combat operations has drawn international attention, with analysts warning of potential spillover effects throughout the Middle East. The United Nations has previously imposed sanctions on Iran in response to its missile and nuclear programs, and a protracted conflict could complicate ongoing diplomatic efforts.

As events continue to unfold, world leaders are urging restraint and calling for dialogue to prevent a wider war. The next steps by the U.S., Israel, and Iran will likely determine the trajectory of regional stability in the coming weeks.

Looking Ahead

The launch of major U.S. and Israeli military operations against Iran signals a dramatic escalation in the region’s security landscape. With both sides demonstrating significant military capabilities and willingness to retaliate, the risk of a broader conflict remains high. Observers will be watching closely for official updates on casualties, operational objectives, and potential opportunities for de-escalation as the situation develops.