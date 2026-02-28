The US and Israel launched a major attack on Iran, prompting swift responses from American politicians and igniting regional tensions.

The United States and Israel launched a significant military attack on Iran Thursday, escalating tensions across the Middle East and prompting immediate reactions from American political leaders and regional governments. The operation, widely covered by international and national media, marks one of the most consequential military actions in the region in recent years.

Military Operation and Regional Impact

According to live updates from PBS, the operation involved coordinated airstrikes targeting Iranian military sites. Al Jazeera reported that the strikes set off explosions not only in Iran but also reverberated across Israel and several Arab states, raising concerns about possible retaliation and broader regional conflict. The scope and intensity of the attack, described as major by several sources, suggest a new phase in the already fraught relationship between the US, Israel, and Iran.

Explosions were reported in multiple cities, with regional capitals on high alert.

Air defense systems were activated in Israel and neighboring Arab countries in response to fears of Iranian counterattacks.

Early reports did not detail casualties, but both military and civilian infrastructures were believed to have been affected.

For readers seeking more information on Iran's military capabilities and potential regional responses, the Council on Foreign Relations provides an in-depth backgrounder.

US Political Leaders Respond

The attack drew swift and varied responses from American political figures. Both WVTM and WXII highlighted statements from state leaders, reflecting a mix of support, caution, and concern over the escalation. Alabama politicians generally voiced strong backing for the operation, referencing national security interests and longstanding alliances with Israel. Responses from North Carolina leaders, as reported by WXII, ranged from calls for unity in the face of international threats to appeals for de-escalation to prevent a wider war.

To review the official statements and voting records of members of Congress from Alabama, readers can access the official Congressional list.

National and Presidential Reactions

AP News reported that former President Donald Trump publicly urged the Iranian people to “take over” their government in the wake of the strikes, signaling his support for regime change and drawing sharp reactions from Iranian officials. The White House, meanwhile, has yet to issue a comprehensive statement on the long-term strategy following the attack.

International and Regional Fallout

Al Jazeera and PBS both reported heightened concerns in neighboring Arab states, with some governments condemning the strikes and others urging restraint. Explosions in Israel, in addition to those in Iran, underscored the operation’s potential to ignite a broader conflict, as regional actors braced for possible Iranian retaliation through direct or proxy military actions.

Emergency meetings were convened by the United Nations Security Council and the Arab League.

Oil markets responded with price volatility amid fears of supply disruptions.

Major airports across the region implemented heightened security protocols.

For a comprehensive timeline and analysis of the US-Iran relationship and previous military incidents, the Congressional Research Service offers a detailed report.

Domestic Reactions and Public Opinion

The rapid escalation has rekindled debate within the United States about the scope and objectives of US military engagement in the Middle East. While some lawmakers have expressed unequivocal support, others have urged the administration to seek Congressional authorization for further military action. Official records of Congressional debates and resolutions can be explored through the U.S. Government Publishing Office.

Public opinion remains divided, with recent data from the Pew Research Center’s foreign policy survey showing Americans split on the use of military force in the region.

Looking Forward

The consequences of the US and Israeli operation against Iran remain uncertain. As military and diplomatic leaders assess the fallout, the risk of broader escalation looms. Congressional leaders are expected to hold hearings in the coming days, and international mediators are already calling for renewed dialogue to prevent a wider war. With the region on edge and global markets reacting, the world is watching closely for Iran’s next move and the potential for further US involvement.