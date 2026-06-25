US and regional teams rush aid to Venezuela after deadly earthquakes

A 7.5 quake west of Caracas killed at least 32 and injured 700, and the United States, El Salvador and the Dominican Republic rushed rescue teams to Venezuela.

Rescue teams from the United States, El Salvador and the Dominican Republic moved to assist Venezuela after two powerful earthquakes struck near Caracas and left at least 32 people dead and more than 700 injured. The tremors, a magnitude 7.2 quake followed less than a minute later by a magnitude 7.5 event, hit about 160 kilometers west of the capital and brought down dozens of buildings in and around Caracas.

Venezuelan acting President Delcy Rodríguez said the hardest-hit area was La Guaira, which she declared a disaster zone. She said rescue crews from the United States, Mexico, El Salvador, Qatar and the Dominican Republic were expected to arrive in the coming hours as emergency workers searched collapsed structures and assessed the damage. The death toll and injury count were both expected to rise as operations continued.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the second quake was the largest to strike Venezuela since 1900, and its PAGER system issued red alerts warning of probable high casualties and extensive damage. That warning matched the scene in the capital, where the collapse of multiple buildings underscored how quickly a strong offshore or nearshore quake can overwhelm emergency services in a densely populated urban area.

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Washington said it was in contact with Venezuelan authorities and mobilizing aid. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States was deploying search-and-rescue teams, medical supplies and other humanitarian assistance under President Donald Trump’s direction. The rapid response carried added diplomatic weight because it reached a government that has been politically isolated in the region, turning the disaster into a practical test of whether neighbors can cooperate when lives are on the line.

Regional governments also moved fast. El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele said his country would send rescuers and necessary equipment. Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader said his government would send military search-and-rescue teams. Rodríguez thanked the United States, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Mexico, Qatar, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and Chile for the support offers, signaling that the quake opened a narrow channel for coordination even as Venezuela remained politically isolated.