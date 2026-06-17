U.S. asset managers file first MANGOS ETFs as AI investing heats up

Two firms filed the first MANGOS ETFs just days after SpaceX’s record offering, turning a viral AI trade into a new test of late-cycle investor appetite.

Two U.S. asset managers moved to turn the fast-moving MANGOS theme into exchange-traded funds, a sign that AI enthusiasm has reached the product pipeline as well as the stock market. Yorkville America and Corgi Securities filed late Monday for what would be the first ETFs tied to the acronym, arriving just days after SpaceX’s record $75 billion initial public stock offering reignited interest in the AI trade.

The acronym MANGOS stands for Meta Platforms, Nvidia, Alphabet’s Google, SpaceX, Anthropic and OpenAI, and it has spread on social media and on X ahead of SpaceX’s IPO. The filings show how quickly Wall Street is packaging a narrative that has already become a shorthand for the market’s most powerful technology names. Dan Sotiroff, an analyst at Morningstar, said the proposed funds are even more concentrated than the Magnificent 7, underscoring how narrow the wager would be.

AI-generated illustration

Yorkville’s SEC prospectus describes a MANGO Plus ETF and a MANGO Plus Premium Equity Income ETF. In its filing, the adviser said it expects the MANGO companies to remain relatively stable over time, while a separate Parabolic 7 basket could evolve as technological leadership, market opportunities and AI-related trends change. That structure points to a theme-driven strategy built around the biggest names in artificial intelligence, with a second sleeve designed to capture shifts in the ecosystem, including other AI-linked companies such as Micron and SanDisk.

Corgi Securities filed a separate ETF Trust proposal tied to MANGOS, with SEC records showing that Corgi ETF Trust I has already been active in launching other products this month. Those filings include a June 2 request for the Corgi U.S. Technology 2x Daily ETF, suggesting the firm is moving quickly in the leveraged and thematic ETF space. Yorkville America Investment Trust has also been busy, with a June 5 amendment for the Truth Social God Bless America ETF and June 11 filings for the Yorkville America Bitcoin and Ether Dynamic Index ETF and the Yorkville America Cronos Yield Maximizer ETF.

Photo by cottonbro studio

The Securities and Exchange Commission has not approved or disapproved the securities, and the standard EDGAR disclaimer makes clear that a filing does not mean the regulator has signed off. If the rule-making timetable holds, the funds could debut by the end of August. For now, the rush to file around MANGOS says as much about speculative appetite as it does about confidence in AI earnings, with private companies and public giants now being blended into tradable products for a market still chasing the next concentrated trade.