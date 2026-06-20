U.S. beats Australia 2-0, advances in World Cup group play

Without Christian Pulisic, the U.S. still beat Australia 2-0 and clinched a knockout-round berth, a strong sign of depth in a home World Cup.

The U.S. men did not need Christian Pulisic to take another step into the knockout rounds. Missing its playmaking star because of a calf injury, the United States beat Australia 2-0 in Seattle on June 19, 2026, and kept firm control of Group D in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

That mattered because this is no ordinary tournament. The men’s World Cup is being staged for the first time as a 48-team event, with the United States, Mexico and Canada sharing hosting duties, and every home result carries extra weight. The Americans opened against Paraguay in Los Angeles, then traveled north to Seattle Stadium and handled a test that could have exposed a thinner attack. Instead, the result sent the U.S. through to the knockout rounds and left the co-hosts in a strong position at the top of the group.

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The broader evidence suggests this was no fluke. U.S. Soccer listed the U.S. women at 7-1-0 with 20 goals scored and only 2 conceded as of April 23, 2026, a statistical snapshot that reflects the kind of defensive control and attacking efficiency the program has tried to build across both sides. In the men’s case, the Australia win reinforced that the roster has enough depth to absorb a major absence and still play with authority.

The U.S. also had a recent blueprint against Australia. In an international friendly in Commerce City, Colorado, on October 14, 2025, the Americans rallied to win 2-1, with Haji Wright scoring both goals. That performance showed the U.S. could find production from beyond its biggest names, and the Seattle result suggested the same balance is holding when the stakes rise.

Photo by Jeffrey Paa Kwesi Opare

Australia had been one of the opponents most capable of testing the Americans’ ceiling, but the U.S. answer was clear: a deeper lineup, a steadier defensive base and a result that moved the co-hosts into the tournament’s next phase without leaning on Pulisic. In a World Cup built on margins, that kind of resilience can matter as much as star power once the knockout rounds begin.