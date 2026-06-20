US beats Australia 2-0 to clinch World Cup knockout spot

Seattle turned into a World Cup street party as 66,925 watched the U.S. clinch a knockout berth without Christian Pulisic. Australia left frustrated, but hopeful.

Seattle sounded like a city claiming a bigger soccer identity. Thousands of U.S. supporters marched from Pier 58 before kickoff, thousands of Australian fans gathered at Victory Hall for their own pregame sendoff, and by the time the final whistle sounded at Lumen Field, 66,925 had watched the United States beat Australia 2-0 and lock up a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout round with a game to spare.

The result pushed the Americans to six points from two Group D matches, after their 4-1 opening win over Paraguay, and made them the first U.S. team to clinch last-32 qualification before the final group game. It also marked the first time since the 1930 World Cup that the Americans had won back-to-back matches at the tournament, a milestone that turned one June night in Seattle into a measure of how far the program has come on home soil.

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The U.S. did it without Christian Pulisic, who sat out with a calf injury sustained against Paraguay, but Mauricio Pochettino’s side still dictated the match. Folarin Balogun created the first break in the 11th minute, forcing Cameron Burgess into an own goal, and the home side never really let Australia recover. Matt Freese, Chris Richards, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Malik Tillman and Patrick Beach were among the names giving the Americans a physical, organized edge, while the first shutout in 11 games offered proof that this roster can win cleanly as well as loudly.

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The second goal came after a lengthy video review overturned an offside call, and Alex Freeman was credited with the finish in the 43rd minute for his first career World Cup goal. The sequence underscored how the game swung on both pressure and patience: the U.S. kept forcing Australia backward, and when the officials finally confirmed the goal, the stadium answered with a roar that matched the scale of the occasion.

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For Australia, the evening was more bitter than terminal. Tony Popovic criticized the referee after the loss and lamented his team’s poor first half, but Australian supporters still clung to hope as the group stage continued. The Socceroos left Seattle with no points from the match, yet with one last chance to recover, while the U.S. moved on to face Turkey on Thursday, June 26, with the kind of momentum that can turn a home World Cup into a national event.