U.S. beats Australia, reaches World Cup knockout round early

Missing Christian Pulisic, the U.S. beat Australia 2-0 in Seattle and became the first American men’s team to clinch a World Cup knockout berth after two group games.

The U.S. did not need Christian Pulisic to punch its ticket to the World Cup knockout round. A 2-0 win over Australia in Seattle on Friday lifted Mauricio Pochettino’s squad through Group D after just two matches, the first time the U.S. men had ever sealed a knockout berth that early in a World Cup.

The goals came from places that matter to any team trying to survive a long tournament. Folarin Balogun helped force the opening score in the 11th minute, when his driven ball led to an own goal, and 21-year-old Alex Freeman, the youngest player on the U.S. roster, finished his first career World Cup goal in the 43rd minute after video review confirmed the play. In a sold-out, raucous Seattle Stadium, the crowd spilled out into Pioneer Square with the kind of release that comes when a host city gets the result it wants and the bracket opens up a little more.

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Pulisic stayed out because of a calf injury, a setback that kept the national team’s biggest attacking name on the sideline after he left the Paraguay match at halftime and did not train before the Australia game. That absence made the win feel more revealing than routine. The U.S. had already beaten Paraguay 4-1 in Los Angeles on June 12, when Balogun scored twice and became the first player to record his first brace for the U.S. men in a World Cup match. Against Australia, the scoring load again came from elsewhere, and that is the point: the roster is beginning to show it can absorb injuries without losing its edge.

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That matters in a World Cup, where attrition usually exposes teams that rely too heavily on one star. The U.S. men have often struggled once knockout play begins, and the 1994 host team advanced differently, by finishing among the best third-place teams rather than clinching a berth after two group matches. This group, by contrast, has already proved it can win without leaning fully on Pulisic, a sign of maturity that could carry real weight when the games tighten.

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The U.S. closes Group D against Türkiye on Thursday, June 25, in Los Angeles, but the larger picture already looks different. FIFA lists Seattle Stadium as a six-game host venue, with knockout matches scheduled there on July 1 and July 7 if the bracket breaks that way. For a program long measured by what happens after the group stage, Seattle offered something more telling than advancement: evidence that the depth is real enough to last.