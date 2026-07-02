U.S. beats Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-0, ends 24-year World Cup drought

A red card could not stop the Americans, who beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 in Santa Clara and reached the Round of 16 for the first time since 2002.

The United States beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara and advanced to the Round of 16, ending a 24-year wait for a World Cup knockout-round win. The result came on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, at the venue known as Levi’s Stadium during non-tournament play, and it sent the Americans into a matchup with Belgium.

Folarin Balogun put the United States ahead late in the first half, but his night changed in the 64th minute when Raphael Claus showed him a straight red card after video review. The dismissal left the United States to finish the match with 10 men, forcing the Americans to protect their lead under pressure for the final stretch.

Malik Tillman settled it in the 82nd minute with a free kick after being stepped on in the buildup. He stayed in the game with a bloody sock and a new right boot before taking the shot that sealed the 2-0 scoreline. The goal gave the United States its second and final breakthrough of the night, while Bosnia and Herzegovina could not recover from the combination of the red card and the late deficit.

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The Bay Area was not just the site of one result. FIFA designated the San Francisco Bay Area as a six-match host venue for the 2026 World Cup, with five group-stage games and one Round of 32 knockout match. That schedule turned Santa Clara into a regional gathering point for watch parties across the Bay Area, where local fans and visiting supporters watched the tournament together. Santa Clara city government had said the event was expected to bring excitement, economic opportunity and community pride, and Wednesday’s crowd energy matched that promise as the region took part in one of the most consequential U.S. men’s national team wins in two decades.