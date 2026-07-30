U.S. blocks Chinese robot imports, China warns of retaliation

Washington moved to block new imports of Chinese humanoid and quadruped robots, and Beijing answered that it would "resolutely retaliate" if the U.S. keeps acting unilaterally.

Washington moved to block new imports of Chinese-made humanoid robots, quadruped robots and connected power inverters on July 28, pushing robotics into the center of the U.S.-China technology fight. China answered two days later that it would "resolutely retaliate" and safeguard its interests if the United States insisted on unilateral action.

The Federal Communications Commission added the products to its Covered List, a move that generally prevents the devices from receiving the equipment authorization required before many electronics can be imported, advertised or sold in the United States. The restrictions are a matter of national security, supply-chain resilience and protection of the U.S. AI buildout, and Washington said advanced robots and the power systems that support them could pose risks to both critical infrastructure and the technology stack behind artificial intelligence.

AI-generated illustration

Humanoid robots are the most visible face of the boom, designed to mimic human movement and work in factories, warehouses and service settings. Quadruped robots, built on four legs for mobility over uneven terrain, are used in inspection and security roles. Connected power inverters sit deeper in the industrial system, converting and managing electricity in equipment that can touch the energy grid.

China’s commerce ministry urged the United States to withdraw what it called discriminatory and suppressive measures. Washington tightened controls on Chinese robots and inverters on two fronts in less than a week, with the latest move coming alongside a broader burst of U.S.-China technology restrictions in late July.

Photo by Pavel Danilyuk

At the World AI Conference in Shanghai on July 17, a range of robots were on display, adding to the sense that Chinese companies are moving fast into public view even as Washington moves to shut the door on parts of the market.