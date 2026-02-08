U.S. Captures Gold in Olympic Figure Skating Team Event

The United States secured gold in the Olympic figure skating team event, propelled by Ilia Malinin’s standout performance and consistent results across all segments.

The United States clinched the gold medal in the Olympic figure skating team event, propelled by a standout performance from Ilia Malinin and strong showings across all disciplines. The victory marks a significant achievement for U.S. figure skating, cementing the nation’s status among the sport’s elite at the Winter Games.

Ilia Malinin Shines in the Final Segment

Ilia Malinin’s performance was widely described as captivating, with The Athletic highlighting his crucial role in securing the top spot for Team USA. Malinin, known for his technical prowess and artistry, delivered under pressure in the men’s free skate segment, earning high scores that contributed decisively to the team’s final total.

How the Team Event Works

The Olympic figure skating team event brings together nations to compete across four disciplines: men’s singles, women’s singles, pairs, and ice dance. Each country fields its top skaters, and points are awarded based on placement in each segment. The teams with the highest cumulative scores advance to the free skate, where medals are determined.

According to the official ISU results, the U.S. team displayed remarkable consistency, earning top-three placements in every discipline and maintaining a narrow lead over their closest competitors.

Historic Win for U.S. Figure Skating

This victory marks the United States’ first gold medal in the Olympic figure skating team event, a format introduced in 2014. The U.S. had previously earned silver and bronze in past editions but had never reached the top of the podium until now. The win adds to the nation’s storied Olympic medal history, further solidifying its position as a powerhouse in the sport.

Ilia Malinin delivered a clean performance with high technical marks, especially in his quadruple jumps.

delivered a clean performance with high technical marks, especially in his quadruple jumps. U.S. pairs and ice dance teams also placed strongly, helping accumulate vital points in the early rounds.

The team maintained consistency and avoided major errors, a key to their overall victory.

What This Means for the Sport

The U.S. win reflects the depth and balance of the current American figure skating program, with top athletes in every discipline contributing to the team’s success. The event’s format, as outlined in ISU regulations, rewards nations that can field strong skaters across all categories, rather than dominating in just one area.

For fans and aspiring skaters, the victory serves as inspiration, highlighting the importance of teamwork and versatility. The result also sets the stage for future Olympic team events, where the competition among countries with balanced rosters is expected to intensify.

Looking Ahead

With this gold medal, Team USA has made history in Olympic figure skating. Athletes like Ilia Malinin have elevated their profiles, and the program’s focus on depth and development appears to be paying off. As the sport continues to evolve, the U.S. will look to build on this momentum in upcoming international competitions and future Winter Games.