US-China AI Rivalry Shapes Global Technology Policy

Tensions between the US and China are intensifying as both nations compete for dominance in artificial intelligence, impacting global tech policy and security.

Rising tensions between the United States and China over artificial intelligence (AI) are transforming the global technology landscape, with experts and officials warning of a growing 'AI Cold War.' This competition is influencing innovation, security, and international collaboration as both nations seek to assert leadership in critical technologies.

AI as a Strategic Priority

The United States and China have each elevated artificial intelligence to a top strategic priority, investing heavily in research, talent, and infrastructure. According to a Global AI Talent Tracker, both countries are home to many of the world’s leading AI researchers and institutions. The competition extends beyond commercial applications, with military and intelligence agencies from both sides pursuing advanced AI for surveillance, cybersecurity, and autonomous systems.

China’s AI market was valued at over $50 billion in 2023, according to Statista's AI in China report.

The US maintains a lead in foundational AI research and semiconductors, while China is rapidly catching up in applied AI and deployment, as reflected in official Chinese statistics.

Policy, Regulation, and Export Controls

Both nations are shaping AI policy and regulation to support domestic innovation while restricting access to strategic technologies. The United States has implemented export controls on advanced AI chips and software to limit China’s access to cutting-edge hardware. In response, China has increased investments in domestic chip manufacturing and AI startups, seeking to reduce reliance on foreign technology.

International organizations, such as the OECD AI Policy Observatory and the UN AI and Global Governance Initiative, have called for greater coordination to manage risks and promote responsible AI development. However, diverging regulatory approaches make consensus difficult, as each country seeks to set global standards that reflect its own values and interests.

Security and Geopolitical Implications

The rivalry has significant implications for international security. As highlighted by the Council on Foreign Relations’ Artificial Intelligence and International Security report, AI is increasingly viewed as a dual-use technology, with potential to shift the balance of power in both economic and military domains. Concerns over AI-enabled cyberattacks, information warfare, and autonomous weapons are prompting new policy debates and alliances.

The US and China are racing to integrate AI in defense systems, with each side wary of strategic surprises.

Allies and partners are being drawn into the competition, as both nations seek to expand their influence over global AI supply chains and standards.

Global Impact and the Road Ahead

The effects of the US-China AI competition are being felt worldwide. Nations are under pressure to invest in their own AI capabilities, adapt to shifting supply chains, and navigate complex regulatory environments. As the "AI Cold War" deepens, the risk of fragmentation in global technology standards and research collaboration grows.

While some analysts warn of escalating tensions and the potential for an AI arms race, others see opportunities for international cooperation on shared challenges, such as ethical guidelines, safety benchmarks, and cross-border innovation. The coming years will likely see further efforts to balance competition with the need for coordinated action on AI’s most pressing risks and opportunities.