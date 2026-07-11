U.S. citizen in Congo tests positive for Ebola strain

A U.S. humanitarian worker in Congo tested positive for Bundibugyo Ebola as health officials traced contacts and said the risk to Americans remains low.

A U.S. citizen working for a humanitarian organization in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has tested positive for the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, prompting health officials to move quickly on contact tracing and containment.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it is coordinating with the patient’s employer and other partners to prevent further transmission and identify high-risk contacts. The agency said the overall risk to the American public and to travelers remains low, and no Ebola cases have been confirmed in the United States from this outbreak.

The infection comes amid an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda that the World Health Organization confirmed in May 2026. On May 17, 2026, WHO declared the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. The strain involved is Bundibugyo Ebola, a form for which WHO says there is no licensed vaccine or specific treatment, although candidates are being tested.

WHO has described the response in the Democratic Republic of the Congo as unfolding in remote, densely populated and insecure areas in the east of the country, conditions that make surveillance, contact tracing and clinical care harder to sustain. As of July 1, WHO said the outbreak had reached 1,460 confirmed cases and 452 deaths in the Congo, with additional confirmed cases and deaths in Uganda. Health officials have said the true scale may still be larger than the confirmed count.

The Congo is facing its 17th Ebola outbreak since the virus was first identified in 1976, a reminder of how often the country has had to rebuild the same containment tools: isolation, tracing, monitoring and safe care for exposed patients. Earlier in the outbreak, a U.S. doctor exposed in Central Africa was transferred to Prague for precautionary monitoring and later released, underscoring how the crisis has also complicated the work of foreign medical staff and humanitarian responders.

For U.S. officials, the task now is to keep the case contained abroad and avoid alarm at home. The CDC says there is no sign of Ebola spread inside the United States from this outbreak, even as investigators track the patient’s contacts and assess any exposure risks tied to the humanitarian work in Congo.