U.S. clinches Group D, aims to stay sharp against Turkey

The United States had already won Group D and a Round of 32 berth before facing Turkey, with back-to-back wins and a knockout test now ahead.

The United States had already clinched Group D and a place in the Round of 32 before its Thursday match against Turkey, turning the final group game into a test of rhythm rather than survival. With six points from two matches, the U.S. arrived with first place secured and the knockout bracket already in view.

Paraguay sealed that outcome with a 1-0 win over Turkey on June 19, a result that left Turkey unable to catch the Americans in the group standings. Turkey had already been eliminated and had failed to score in its first two group matches, while the United States had opened with back-to-back victories over Paraguay and Australia. ESPN said those two wins were the U.S. men’s national team’s first consecutive World Cup victories since 1930.

That run gave Mauricio Pochettino’s squad more than a clean path into the next round. It also handed the coaching staff a chance to weigh rotation choices, manage minutes and keep key players fresh before the knockout rounds begin July 1. The United States will enter that stage as the Group D winner and face a third-place team from another group in the Round of 32, with some coverage identifying San Francisco as the site for the American opener.

AI-generated illustration

The result of the Turkey match mattered less for qualification than for the standard the Americans wanted to set before July. The group had already been won, but the final game still carried practical value for how Pochettino balanced discipline, fitness and form. With advancement secure, the U.S. used the match to protect legs and preserve the winning rhythm that carried it through Paraguay and Australia.