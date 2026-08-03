U.S. cricketer Akhilesh Reddy banned eight years for match-fixing

Akhilesh Reddy was banned for eight years after the ICC tribunal found three anti-corruption breaches tied to Abu Dhabi T10, jolting U.S. cricket's credibility.

The ICC Anti-Corruption Tribunal handed U.S. cricketer Akhilesh Reddy an eight-year ban after finding him guilty of three breaches of the sport’s anti-corruption code linked to the Abu Dhabi T10 competition in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The sanction, which keeps him out of the game until November 2033, is effectively a career-ending penalty for a player who made his USA debut in April 2025.

Reddy, also identified as Bodugum Akhilesh Reddy, had already been charged in November and provisionally suspended while the case moved through the ICC process. Reports described him as a 25-year-old offspinner. The final ruling turned that provisional action into a long ban, signaling that the tribunal saw the misconduct as a serious threat to the integrity of the game.

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The case lands in a delicate moment for cricket in the United States. The sport is still pushing beyond its niche base, building new leagues, attracting more fan attention and trying to persuade sponsors that it can deliver a clean product in a crowded sports market. A corruption case involving a U.S.-based international carries more than personal consequences for Reddy; it reaches into the credibility of a sport that is still trying to prove itself in a new commercial landscape.

That credibility matters because match-fixing does damage far beyond one fixture. It undermines confidence in results, player reputations and betting integrity, all of which are central to cricket’s value as it expands. For administrators, the Reddy ban is a reminder that growth brings scrutiny: a wider footprint in the United States also means a larger obligation to show that results are being protected, not manipulated.

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Cricket’s governance structures already reflect that pressure. USA Cricket’s Anti-Corruption Code for Participants took effect on Nov. 22, 2019, showing that the domestic game had already put formal integrity rules in place as the sport developed in the U.S. The ICC has a similar disciplinary framework, and the Reddy ruling shows how heavily those systems can land when they find a breach. In a fast-growing market, a strong anti-corruption response is not just a disciplinary matter; it is part of the sport’s effort to earn legitimacy.