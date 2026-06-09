U.S. denies entry to Somali referee before World Cup debut

U.S. border authorities turned back Omar Abdulkadir Artan days before the World Cup, halting Somalia's first hoped-for referee debut and testing FIFA's open-host claim.

U.S. border authorities blocked Omar Abdulkadir Artan from entering Miami just days before he was set to become the first Somali referee to work a World Cup match. FIFA said the 2026 official would not be able to train or officiate after the denial, a setback that reached far beyond one official's career.

Artan arrived at Miami International Airport from Istanbul on Saturday, June 6, 2026, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection later said he was subjected to additional inspection before being denied entry because of vetting concerns. The agency did not name him, but the consequence was immediate: a referee selected for the sport’s biggest stage was sent back to Istanbul days before the tournament opens.

The timing put FIFA in an awkward position. The World Cup begins on June 11, 2026, across the United States, Canada and Mexico, and the governing body has built its officiating corps around a record 52 referees, 88 assistant referees and 30 video match officials from all six confederations and 50 member associations. Artan was named in April as one of the 52 referees, and his removal leaves Somalia without the historic debut many had expected.

FIFA said it was not involved in host-country immigration decisions and had been told that Artan’s status would not change for now. Artan struck a measured tone in a statement, saying he remained in a positive mood, was focused on the next stage of his refereeing career, and thanked FIFA and the Confederation of African Football for their support. Somali officials said he had valid travel documents, and one embassy official said he had been issued a diplomatic passport to smooth travel after earlier visa problems.

The case has broader significance because it lands amid continuing scrutiny of U.S. immigration policy and the country’s pitch to the world as a welcoming host for major sporting events. Somalia remains subject to entry restrictions under Trump-era policy that was restored and expanded in 2025 and 2026, with official U.S. documents citing screening and information-sharing deficiencies. That backdrop makes Artan’s denial more than a paperwork dispute. It is a test of how visa policy, border enforcement and global sports ambitions collide when the United States asks the world to arrive for its marquee events.

Source: s.rfi.fr

Artan had already become a landmark figure in African refereeing, described in reports as the continent’s top male referee in 2025 and the first referee from Somalia to oversee a continental final, the 2024-25 CAF Champions League final in Cairo. His blocked World Cup debut now stands as a reminder that even the sport’s most inclusive stage can be shaped by the reach of national immigration rules.