U.S. eases Venezuela energy rules, expands contract dispute options

Washington loosened Venezuela license rules on dispute venues, but kept sanctions intact. Chevron, Repsol, Eni, Maurel & Prom and BP gained clearer legal cover.

The Treasury Department has sharpened, not abandoned, its Venezuela sanctions playbook. By revising seven general licenses for oil, gas, petrochemical and mining activity, the Office of Foreign Assets Control gave companies more legal clarity on how they can operate and fight disputes, while leaving the broader pressure campaign against Caracas intact.

The June 10 action updated General Licenses 46C, 47A, 48B, 50B, 51B, 52A and 54A, and OFAC also issued FAQ 1260 to spell out the “U.S. law” requirement. Under the new framework, contracts tied to transactions with the Venezuelan government, PDVSA or PDVSA entities must be governed and interpreted by U.S. law, but dispute-resolution proceedings may now take place in the United States, the United Kingdom, France or Singapore. That widens the legal options for companies that have spent years trying to keep Venezuelan projects alive without crossing sanctions lines.

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The practical beneficiaries are the western energy firms still exposed to Venezuela’s market: Chevron, Repsol, Eni, Maurel & Prom and BP. For them, the changes could make it easier to preserve existing operations, negotiate contracts and assess future opportunities in a country where commercial risk is inseparable from politics. The revised language also appears designed to ease a long-running complaint from lawyers and investors that previous rules were too rigid and too difficult to interpret in real time.

The shift matters for Washington as much as for oil companies. By opening the door to dispute resolution in London, Paris and Singapore, OFAC moved closer to standard international arbitration practice and away from the perception that the United States was imposing a legal land grab on Venezuela-related contracts. At the same time, the rules still preserve leverage: compliance with Venezuelan labor, safety, environmental and administrative licensing requirements is authorized only when the underlying activity is already allowed, and sanctions relief remains selective rather than comprehensive.

Source: joseignaciohernandezg.com

That balancing act has direct market consequences. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said Venezuela averaged 877,000 barrels a day of crude production in 2019, after U.S. sanctions on crude exports took effect in 2017. More recent data suggest a recovery, with Reuters-reported shipping figures showing exports at 1.25 million barrels a day in May 2026 and OPEC secondary-source data cited in Venezuelan reporting putting April output at 1.031 million barrels a day, the first move above 1 million barrels a day in more than seven years.

U.S. Department of the Treasury. via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

OFAC’s Venezuela sanctions page shows the agency has kept adjusting the framework throughout 2026, including GL 54A on June 10 and earlier authorizations such as GL 56 and GL 57 on April 14. The result is a calibrated policy: enough relief to keep energy and mining activity under U.S. supervision, but not enough to signal a reset in relations with Nicolás Maduro’s government.