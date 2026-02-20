US Economic Growth Slows to 1.4% in Fourth Quarter

US economic growth underperformed in the fourth quarter, with GDP rising just 1.4% amid a government shutdown and reduced consumer spending.

U.S. economic growth slowed significantly in the fourth quarter of the year, with real gross domestic product (GDP) rising by just 1.4%, according to data reported by AP News. The disappointing growth figure, which badly missed analyst estimates, was attributed to the combined effects of a partial government shutdown and a marked pullback in consumer spending.

Growth Falls Short of Expectations

The latest estimate for fourth-quarter GDP reveals a notable deceleration from the prior quarters. Economists had forecast stronger output, but the official results point to a much softer expansion. This subpar performance highlights increasing challenges for the world’s largest economy as it navigates both policy disruptions and shifting consumer sentiment.

Factors Behind the Slowdown

Partial government shutdown: The federal government faced a shutdown during the quarter, which weighed on public-sector output and contributed to broader economic uncertainty. Historical analysis from the Congressional Budget Office underscores how shutdowns can temporarily slow GDP growth and disrupt federal services.

The federal government faced a shutdown during the quarter, which weighed on public-sector output and contributed to broader economic uncertainty. Historical analysis from the Congressional Budget Office underscores how shutdowns can temporarily slow GDP growth and disrupt federal services. Consumer pullback: American consumers, typically the engine of U.S. economic growth, reined in their spending. Data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis shows that personal consumption expenditures grew at a slower pace, reflecting caution in categories like retail, travel, and discretionary services.

Inflation Remains Firm

Alongside the weaker GDP number, inflation pressures remained persistent. The official release indicated that key inflation indicators held firm, complicating the picture for policymakers who must balance price stability with the need to support growth. Retail sector data from the U.S. Census Bureau suggests that higher prices may have contributed to consumers’ hesitation to spend more freely.

Labor Market and Consumer Trends

Despite the economic slowdown, the U.S. labor market remained relatively resilient through the quarter. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported steady job growth and a stable unemployment rate, though wage gains did not outpace inflation for many households. The combination of elevated prices and moderate wage growth likely contributed to the observed consumer pullback.

Looking Ahead: Economic Headwinds Remain

The fourth-quarter performance raises questions about the sustainability of the U.S. economic expansion. Ongoing fiscal uncertainty, persistent inflation, and cautious consumers could continue to weigh on growth in the coming quarters. Policymakers and market watchers will be monitoring upcoming data releases closely for signs of recovery or further deceleration.

For a detailed breakdown of recent GDP data, including revisions and underlying components, see the official BEA release. Additional context on consumer spending trends is available in the Monthly Retail Trade Report.

While the U.S. economy continues to demonstrate resilience in some areas, the weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter growth signals that challenges remain on the path to robust recovery.