U.S. economy keeps outpacing peers despite global shocks

The U.S. keeps outrunning richer peers, powered by AI spending and resilient consumers, even as inflation re-accelerates and the recovery looks increasingly lopsided.

America's economy keeps doing something many peers have struggled to match: it absorbs higher rates, sticky inflation and geopolitical shocks without giving up its edge. The Federal Reserve’s latest analysis says the U.S. had already returned to its pre-pandemic growth trend by May 2024, while several advanced foreign economies were still rebuilding lost ground. The question now is not just why the U.S. has led, but how much of that lead rests on durable strengths versus a narrow boom in a few sectors.

Why the U.S. recovered faster

The first explanation is straightforward: policy mattered. Federal Reserve researchers pointed to fiscal support and monetary policy as early reasons the U.S. bounced back faster than many advanced economies, while also emphasizing structural advantages such as labor market flexibility and business dynamism. Europe was hit especially hard by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which widened the gap between the U.S. and many of its peers just as energy costs and supply shocks were already pressuring growth.

That advantage is visible in the broader global backdrop, too. The International Monetary Fund projected world growth of 3.0% in 2025 and 3.1% in 2026, but warned that U.S. inflation was still likely to remain above target and that tariffs, uncertainty and geopolitical tensions could still drag on activity. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development also said the global economy has proved more resilient than expected, helped by supportive macroeconomic policy, better financial conditions and rising AI-enabling investment and trade.

Consumer spending is still carrying weight

The U.S. has not escaped the usual slowdown risks, but demand has remained sturdier than many expected. Real GDP rose at an annual rate of 1.6% in the first quarter of 2026, following 0.5% growth in the fourth quarter of 2025, a pace that is modest but still enough to keep the expansion moving. Payrolls added 172,000 jobs in May 2026, showing that firms are still hiring even if the market no longer has the feverish momentum seen earlier in the recovery.

AI-generated illustration

Household demand has been a major part of that resilience, especially among higher-income consumers. Oxford Economics said the U.S. economy’s strong 2025 performance was driven by the AI investment boom and strong spending by affluent households, and it expects that pattern to continue in 2026 through wealth effects, equipment spending and productivity gains. That is an important distinction: the economy is not being pulled evenly by all households, but by consumers who have benefited from asset gains, stable employment and stronger balance sheets.

The AI boom is no longer a side story

The clearest structural engine behind U.S. outperformance is the surge in AI-related capital spending. In an April 2026 Federal Reserve note on AI adoption, capex at Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and Oracle reached $131 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $412 billion for all of 2025, equal to about 1.31% of U.S. GDP. That is not a niche trend; it is large enough to influence national growth, business investment and productivity expectations.

The same Fed note showed how much capital has flowed into the ecosystem around generative AI. Anthropic raised $44 billion between 2023 and 2025, while OpenAI raised $58 billion over the same period. Nvidia, Broadcom and AMD also posted large market-cap gains since late 2022, underscoring how investor enthusiasm, cloud demand and chip supply chains have reinforced one another. In practical terms, the AI boom is boosting equipment orders, data-center construction, energy demand and the spending power of firms and households tied to the sector.

A labor market that is steady, but not especially dynamic

Photo by Jep Gambardella

The labor market helps explain why the U.S. has avoided a sharper slowdown, but it also reveals limits. Unemployment was 4.3% in May 2026 and has stayed in a narrow 4.3% to 4.5% range since July 2025, while the number of unemployed people stood at 7.3 million. That stability fits the Federal Reserve researchers’ description of a low-hire, low-fire market: firms are not laying off en masse, but they are not expanding aggressively either.

Other labor indicators suggest the market has settled into a cautious equilibrium. The labor force participation rate was 61.8% in May 2026, and long-term unemployment reached 2.0 million, or 27.5% of all unemployed people. That combination suggests the economy is still resilient, but not fully generating the broad-based mobility or wage pressure that would signal a more dynamic expansion.

Inflation is the main warning light

The biggest downside to the U.S. story is that price pressure has not disappeared. Consumer prices rose 0.5% in May 2026 and 4.2% over the previous 12 months, the fastest annual pace in three years. Energy prices jumped 3.9% in the month and 23.5% over the year, and energy accounted for more than 60% of the monthly increase in the all-items CPI, while shelter also moved higher.

That inflation backdrop matters because it affects both policy and psychology. The University of Michigan said June 2026 consumer sentiment was still 13% below January 2026 and 19% below a year earlier, with year-ahead inflation expectations at 4.6%. That mix of firm spending and weak confidence is a classic warning sign: consumers are still buying, but they are doing so with caution and without much optimism about price stability.

Daniel Schwen via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

How durable is the edge?

The U.S. advantage looks real, but it is not evenly distributed. Deloitte, Morgan Stanley, Fitch, Goldman Sachs and Stanford researchers have all echoed the basic diagnosis that AI-linked firms and affluent households are doing much better than lower-income consumers and non-AI businesses. That split matters because it suggests the headline strength in GDP and payrolls may be masking a narrower base of support than in past expansions.

Immigration belongs in that broader discussion, even if the latest data focus more heavily on labor flexibility than on migrant flows. A labor market that can absorb workers, fill shortages and move people across industries is easier to adapt than one locked into rigid supply constraints. Combined with business dynamism, fiscal backing and a huge AI investment cycle, that flexibility helps explain why the U.S. has stayed ahead of peers from the euro area to Japan, Canada and the United Kingdom.

The core puzzle, then, is only partly solved. The U.S. economy has outperformed because policy support, labor flexibility and a surge in AI spending have kept demand and investment alive, but the recovery is increasingly uneven, inflation is still uncomfortable and consumer confidence remains subdued. That is a strong economy, but not an effortlessly balanced one.