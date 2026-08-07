U.S. economy unexpectedly loses 23,000 jobs in July, labor market slows

The July jobs report flipped expectations, with payrolls down 23,000 instead of up 95,000 and earlier gains revised lower by 103,000 more.

The U.S. economy shed 23,000 jobs in July, a sharp reversal from the 95,000 new hires economists had expected and a sign that the labor market may be starting to crack. The Bureau of Labor Statistics released the July employment situation at 8:30 a.m. ET Friday, and the unemployment rate still edged down to 4.1% from 4.2% in June.

The headline weakness was compounded by revisions. The Labor Department cut May and June payrolls by a combined 103,000 jobs, showing hiring had been softer than first reported even before July turned negative. The July decline was concentrated in government, where payrolls fell by 53,000, while retail, leisure and hospitality also softened and healthcare grew more slowly than usual.

That combination matters because economists have said the economy needs roughly 50,000 to 75,000 jobs a month just to keep pace with working-age population growth. July’s drop fell well short of that threshold, and it came against a backdrop of a labor force participation rate that fell to 61.5% in June, the lowest since March 2021 and, excluding the pandemic years, the weakest since 1976.

The question now is whether July was a one-month distortion or the start of a broader slowdown. If hiring continues to weaken, wage growth is likely to cool as employers have less need to bid aggressively for workers, especially in sectors such as retail and hospitality that are sensitive to consumer demand. A softer labor market would also pull interest-rate expectations lower, since investors typically read slowing payroll growth and downward revisions as evidence that the Federal Reserve will have less reason to keep policy tight for long.

For households, the stakes are immediate. A labor market that is still producing a low unemployment rate but fewer payroll gains can leave workers feeling less secure even before layoffs rise. That can weigh on spending, especially if June’s low participation rate is a sign that more people are stepping back from the labor force rather than finding work. July did not just miss economists’ forecasts. It raised a larger question about whether the long stretch of resilient hiring is finally giving way to something weaker.