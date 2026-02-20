U.S. Edges Canada in Overtime for Third Women’s Hockey Gold

The United States women’s hockey team claimed its third Olympic gold by defeating Canada 2-1 in overtime, thanks to Megan Keller’s decisive goal.

The United States women’s hockey team captured its third Olympic gold medal, defeating their longtime rivals Canada 2-1 in overtime at the 2026 Winter Games. Megan Keller emerged as the hero, scoring the game-winning goal that settled a tense, dramatic final and added another chapter to the sport’s most storied rivalry.

Thrilling Overtime Decides Gold

Both ESPN and Spectrum News reported that the championship match lived up to expectations, with the teams trading momentum and defensive stands. After regulation ended in a 1-1 tie, the contest moved to sudden-death overtime. It was there that defenseman Megan Keller found the back of the net, delivering a powerful shot that clinched gold for Team USA and silenced the pro-Canada crowd.

Historic Achievement for Team USA

This victory marks the third Olympic gold for the U.S. women’s ice hockey program, with previous triumphs in 1998 and 2018. Explore the official Olympic medal history for women’s ice hockey.

The win reinforces the United States' position as a global powerhouse in women's ice hockey, a sport traditionally dominated by North American teams.

Game Highlights

The U.S. opened the scoring, setting an early tone with aggressive forechecking and disciplined play.

Canada responded in the second period, capitalizing on a power play to even the score and raise the stakes for both teams.

Goaltending was a standout feature on both sides, with each netminder turning aside high-quality chances to keep the game deadlocked into overtime.

Ultimately, it was Keller’s overtime goal that separated the teams, sending the U.S. bench into celebration and securing their place atop the podium.

Megan Keller’s Defining Moment

As recounted by ESPN and Spectrum News, Megan Keller’s overtime goal will be remembered as one of the defining moments in American women’s hockey history. Keller, a mainstay on the U.S. blue line for years, seized the opportunity in extra time, cementing her legacy and delivering gold to her country.

Rivalry Renewed

The U.S. and Canada have met in the gold medal game of every Olympic women’s hockey tournament except one since the sport’s debut in 1998. The narrow margin of victory and the intensity on display in 2026 continue the tradition of close, hard-fought battles between these two hockey superpowers. For more on the evolution of competitive balance in women’s hockey, readers can review a research analysis of performance trends in women’s Olympic ice hockey.

Looking Ahead

With this victory, the United States secures its third Olympic gold and strengthens its legacy in the sport. The triumph also sets the stage for future showdowns, as Canada will undoubtedly look to reclaim their top spot in the next Olympic cycle. For a deeper look at historical results and player statistics in Olympic women’s hockey, visit Olympedia’s comprehensive records.

The 2026 final will be remembered not only for its dramatic finish but for showcasing the highest level of competition in women’s ice hockey. As the sport continues to grow, the rivalry between the United States and Canada remains its driving force, inspiring the next generation of athletes and fans alike.