U.S. employers cut 23,000 jobs, signaling a cooling labor market

Employers cut 23,000 jobs in July as 30-year mortgage rates climbed to 6.49%, a one-two punch that is testing job security and homebuying at the same time.

U.S. employers cut 23,000 jobs in July, and Labor Department revisions erased another 103,000 payrolls from May and June combined. The unemployment rate slipped to 4.1% as fewer Americans were in the labor force, leaving the latest read on hiring softer than economists expected and raising the question of whether this is a brief stumble or the start of a longer slowdown.

A net decline can reflect weaker consumer demand, tighter business budgets or caution over interest rates and tariffs, and it landed just as the Federal Reserve held its policy rate unchanged at around 3.6% at its late-July meeting. State Street Investment Management said the weak jobs data strengthened the case for a September rate cut.

Average 30-year mortgage rates rose to 6.49%, near a 52-week high and little changed from their range over the prior six weeks, in Freddie Mac’s benchmark mortgage series. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau documented how sharply affordability worsened when mortgage rates rose from 2.65% in January 2021 to 7.79% in October 2023.

That combination hits households in different ways. First-time buyers face higher monthly payments, refinancers lose the chance to trim costs, and homeowners with low-rate loans have less reason to move. When borrowing costs climb at the same time hiring cools, home sales, construction, furniture purchases and local tax bases all feel the strain before the broader economy does.

Workers in interest-sensitive sectors and households without much savings are most exposed, while people with wage gains or cash cushions can still absorb some of the hit.