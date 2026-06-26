U.S. equity funds see $3.53 billion outflows as tech doubts grow

U.S. equity funds lost $3.53 billion as nearly $20 billion left tech, while bond funds drew $7.33 billion and cash funds saw a sharp pullback.

U.S. equity funds lost $3.53 billion in the week to June 24 as investors pulled nearly $20 billion from technology funds, a sharp reversal from the prior week’s $37.63 billion in net purchases. The turn suggests the market’s AI enthusiasm is running into tighter scrutiny of valuations, financing and the Federal Reserve’s next moves.

The shift was not confined to one corner of the market. Bond funds took in $7.33 billion over the same stretch, while money-market funds posted their largest weekly outflow since April 15. That mix points to investors moving money out of cash and into income-producing assets rather than staying fully on the sidelines, while financial, industrial and consumer-discretionary funds also saw outflows. The pressure is showing up in the same long-term mutual funds and ETFs that anchor many retirement portfolios.

Technology has been the clearest fault line. Reuters said the selloff in tech came as investors grew uneasy about debt-funded spending by major companies and about whether the returns from AI infrastructure spending will justify the capital being raised. The concern sharpened as SpaceX entered the bond market for the first time in June 2026, with its offering expanding from an initial $20 billion discussion to $25 billion after drawing nearly $90 billion in orders. CNBC said the company disclosed just over $100 billion in cash, and some reports said part of the proceeds would be used to refinance a bridge loan.

That backdrop matters because the AI trade has been a major pillar of the broader equity rally. When investors start questioning how that expansion is financed, the issue is no longer just momentum in a handful of mega-cap names. It becomes a judgment on balance-sheet discipline, the cost of capital and whether the spending cycle can keep feeding earnings growth without compressing returns.

The latest fund figures also fit a more unsettled picture in money management. The Investment Company Institute said total estimated outflows from long-term mutual funds were $25.80 billion for the week ended June 17, even as combined inflows to long-term mutual funds and ETFs reached $66.23 billion. Reuters also said global equity fund inflows slowed sharply in the week to June 24 as debt-funded technology spending and expectations of a hawkish Federal Reserve cooled risk appetite.