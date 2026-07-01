U.S. faces Bosnia and Herzegovina in World Cup knockout opener

California watch parties swelled around a U.S. knockout match that could give the men their first World Cup knockout win since 2002.

California’s World Cup fever was on full display as the U.S. men prepared to meet Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32 at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara. The match was set for 5 p.m. PT, 8 p.m. ET, and the crowd energy around the Bay Area reflected how quickly soccer has moved into the center of American civic life.

The U.S. entered the knockout stage as Group D winners after beating Paraguay and Australia and falling to Turkey. Bosnia and Herzegovina advanced from Group B in third place with a 1-1-1 record, including a 1-1 draw with Canada, a 4-1 loss to Switzerland and a 3-1 win over Qatar. That victory over Qatar was Bosnia and Herzegovina’s second-ever World Cup win and ended a seven-match winless run that stretched back to November 2025.

For Mauricio Pochettino’s team, the stakes were stark. The U.S. men were chasing their first World Cup knockout-stage victory since 2002 and only the second knockout win in program history. A victory would also carry special weight on home soil, with this match marking only the second time in 32 years that the U.S. men played a World Cup knockout match at home.

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Bosnia and Herzegovina arrived with its own milestone run. The team was in only its second FIFA World Cup, having qualified by beating Italy on penalties in a UEFA playoff final on March 31, 2026. That path, plus a group-stage finish good enough to reach the Round of 32, has made the matchup feel less like a routine bracket step and more like a pressure test for two teams still writing their World Cup identities.

In California, the buildup extended beyond the stadium. Multiple watch parties were planned across the Bay Area for fans who could not get tickets, turning the knockout opener into a regional gathering point as much as a match. The scene underscored how the tournament has become something bigger than a sports spectacle: a shared public event, drawing communities into bars, plazas and living rooms for a national team moment with real stakes.