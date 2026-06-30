U.S. faces Bosnia and Herzegovina under knockout pressure at World Cup

The U.S. will open knockout play against Bosnia and Herzegovina at Levi's Stadium, carrying one World Cup knockout win and the weight of 330 million fans.

The U.S. men’s national team will step into its first knockout test of the 2026 World Cup on Wednesday, July 1, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, with little margin for error and a history that magnifies the stakes. Bosnia and Herzegovina stands in the way of a Round of 32 match that will decide whether Mauricio Pochettino’s team keeps its home-soil run alive or starts a short summer under the kind of pressure that has long shadowed U.S. soccer.

The Americans reached the elimination round despite a 3-2 loss to Turkey on June 25, a result that exposed the thin line between progress and vulnerability. Tim Ream captured the scale of the moment in blunt terms, saying the team is playing for “330 million people.” That burden arrives in a tournament that has spread across the United States, Canada and Mexico for the first time, with 48 teams, 104 matches and 39 days of play turning the 2026 event into the largest World Cup ever staged.

For the U.S., the knockout stage remains the deepest source of anxiety. The Americans have won only one knockout match in all of their World Cup appearances, the 2-0 victory over Mexico in 2002 that carried them to the quarterfinals. They did reach the Round of 16 in Qatar in 2022 after missing the 2018 tournament, but the next step has often been where ambition has run into hard limits. Against Bosnia and Herzegovina, the question is less about style points than whether the U.S. can show the composure of a host nation trying to prove it belongs with the elite.

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Bosnia and Herzegovina arrive with their own edge. FIFA lists Sergej Barbarez as coach and places 40-year-old striker Edin Dzeko at the center of the squad’s identity, framing him as a marquee figure with the feel of a last run. The team earned its place in this tournament through a demanding path that included comeback wins over Wales and Italy and two shootout victories, a route that suggests resilience under pressure rather than simple passage through qualification.

That makes Wednesday’s match a stark examination of the Americans’ current identity. The World Cup spotlight will be brightest on the home side in Santa Clara, and the result will say as much about the credibility of U.S. soccer on its own turf as it does about one bracket game. A team built to host the tournament is now being asked to show that hosting it means more than filling stadiums.