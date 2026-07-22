U.S. faces severe labor shortage as workforce ages rapidly

Hospitals, nursing homes and construction sites are first in line as BLS says workers 75 and older will top 10% of the labor force by 2026.

Hospitals, nursing homes, construction sites and trucking fleets are the front line of a severe U.S. labor shortage that population scientists expect within the next 10 to 15 years. Employers are already reporting difficulty filling jobs, and the pressure is likely to intensify as retirements outpace the flow of younger workers into the labor market.

The scale of the slowdown shows up in federal projections. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says the economy will add 5.2 million jobs from 2024 to 2034, lifting total employment to 175.2 million. That is still growth, but only 3.1%, far slower than the 13.0% expansion recorded from 2014 to 2024. Health care and social assistance is expected to be the fastest-growing sector over that period, a reminder that the places people feel labor scarcity first are often the places they depend on most.

Aging is doing a lot of the work. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projected in 2019 that the labor force participation rate for workers 75 and older would be above 10% by 2026, a sign that older Americans are staying in or returning to work to fill gaps. In construction, the demographic shift is already visible: CPWR data show the average age of construction workers rose from 41.6 in 2011 to 42.1 in 2023, and 36.1% of truck drivers in construction were 55 or older that year.

The larger macroeconomic problem is that the native-born labor pool is no longer growing fast enough to keep up with demand. Economists at the Economic Policy Institute say the U.S.-born labor force will shrink over the next decade, and that historically normal GDP growth rates will be impossible unless immigration flows are sustained. That makes the labor shortage more than a staffing issue for hospitals and job sites; it is a growth constraint for the whole economy.

Policy options are narrow, but they are not nonexistent. Immigration can offset some of the demographic decline. Later retirement can keep experienced workers in health care, construction and transportation longer. Training can enlarge the supply of nurses, aides, electricians and drivers. Automation can help in some jobs, but it cannot replace the hands-on work of elder care or many service roles. Without a larger labor pool or a big jump in productivity, the shortage will keep showing up in wait times, delayed projects and weaker growth.