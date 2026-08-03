US fines UBS Financial Services $125 million over anti-money-laundering failures

US regulators hit UBS Financial Services with a $125 million AML penalty, calling it the biggest civil fine ever against a broker-dealer under the Bank Secrecy Act.

US regulators hit UBS Financial Services Inc. with a $125 million civil penalty on Aug. 3, 2026, for willful violations of the Bank Secrecy Act, in what FinCEN called the largest civil fine ever imposed on a broker-dealer under the main U.S. anti-money-laundering law. The action, from the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, put one of the world’s biggest wealth-management brands back under the microscope of American compliance enforcers.

FinCEN said the firm failed to properly monitor more than 50,000 foreign-currency wires totaling more than $10 billion. Some coverage described the problem as about 60,000 foreign-currency wires valued at roughly $10 billion. The missed activity matters because foreign-exchange transfer networks can move large sums quickly across borders, making weak surveillance, customer due diligence, and escalation procedures a direct channel for suspicious transactions to pass through a brokerage platform.

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The case also carried an old warning. UBS Financial Services had already been fined $14.5 million by FinCEN in December 2018 over anti-money-laundering failures, and separate SEC and FINRA actions that year brought the total penalties to $15 million. Regulators then said UBS’s AML surveillance systems had failed to reasonably monitor billions of dollars in foreign-currency wires over roughly 13 years. The 2026 penalty suggests the earlier fixes did not satisfy American regulators, who have been pressing firms to prove that monitoring systems work in practice, not just on paper.

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That broader enforcement push has not been limited to UBS. Earlier in 2026, FinCEN imposed an $80 million Bank Secrecy Act penalty on Canaccord Genuity LLC, a figure some reports had described as the largest FinCEN penalty against a broker-dealer before UBS’s case. UBS was also reporting net profits of about $4.9 billion around the time of the enforcement action, underscoring that the penalty, while sizable, is more a compliance and reputational blow than a threat to the firm’s survival.

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For U.S. regulators, the UBS case fits a tougher climate around cross-border financial policing, sanctions risk, and opaque money flows. It also lands at a sensitive moment for Swiss banking more broadly, after the upheaval surrounding Credit Suisse and its takeover pushed UBS to keep tightening oversight across its global businesses.