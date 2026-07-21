US gas prices climb back to $4 amid Iran war tensions

U.S. gasoline climbed back above $4 a gallon as Iran war tensions pushed oil above $90 and diesel to $5.11, squeezing commutes and freight.

U.S. gas prices climbed back above $4 a gallon on average as renewed fighting with Iran tightened global fuel markets and pushed oil higher. AAA said the national average for regular gasoline was just above $4, about 13 cents more than a week earlier, while diesel reached $5.11 a gallon and crude oil topped $90 a barrel.

The jump erased some of the relief drivers saw earlier in the summer, when AAA said the national average had fallen below $4 for the first time in months ahead of July 4 travel. For households already balancing rent, groceries and school break trips, the return to a $4 handle means more expensive fill-ups for daily commuting and less room in vacation budgets.

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The strain was not hitting every region the same way. Oregon and three other West Coast states were still seeing prices move lower, but AAA said gas was climbing in all other states that week. Oregon’s average stood at $4.50 a gallon after a five-cent decline, showing how quickly prices can stay elevated even when the national average looks only slightly above $4. In Florida, gasoline rose 13 cents in a week after tensions escalated in the U.S.-Iran conflict, a reminder that some states can feel the shock faster than others.

The conflict is reaching consumers through the energy chain. Oil prices jumped to their highest level in a month after new attacks and a drop in shipping activity in the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway that handles a large share of global oil shipments. Higher crude prices feed directly into what drivers pay at the pump, while diesel at $5.11 a gallon raises costs for trucking companies moving food, medicine and retail goods across the country.

Photo by Engin Akyurt

That leaves summer travel budgets exposed just as demand for road trips remains high. With gasoline back over $4 and freight fuel already above $5, the cost of conflict in the Middle East is showing up in the most ordinary place possible: the price of a tank of gas.