All US federal agencies have been ordered to stop using AI technology produced by Anthropic, a leading artificial intelligence company, following directives from the White House over ongoing safety concerns. The decision, announced on February 28, 2026, comes amid increasing scrutiny on the safety and oversight of advanced AI systems in government operations.

Federal Agencies Ordered to Cease Anthropic AI Use

According to both Federal News Network and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, the Biden administration issued a government-wide directive instructing US agencies to immediately halt the use of Anthropic’s artificial intelligence tools. The move affects a wide range of departments and contractors that had integrated Anthropic’s AI models into their digital infrastructure.

The order follows a growing national debate over federal AI safety standards and the vetting process for technology vendors. The halt on Anthropic’s products is believed to be the most sweeping federal restriction on an AI provider since the government began ramping up oversight in the sector.

Backdrop: Heightened AI Safety Scrutiny

This action comes as the US continues to implement a robust framework for AI risk management, referencing guidance from the NIST AI Risk Management Framework and requirements outlined in the Executive Order on Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence. These policies direct agencies to verify that AI systems used in federal operations are safe, secure, and trustworthy.

Anthropic, founded by former OpenAI researchers, has positioned itself as a leader in AI safety research and transparency. However, government officials have expressed concern that certain aspects of Anthropic’s technology do not yet meet the stringent requirements now demanded for federal deployment.

Implications for Federal Technology Procurement

Agencies must identify and phase out Anthropic AI systems from their workflows.

Procurement processes will require stricter vendor vetting and compliance with new safety standards.

Ongoing and future AI contracts are likely to be reviewed for alignment with federal safety frameworks.

The System for Award Management’s federal contract opportunities database allows the public to review which agencies and contractors have current or past Anthropic-related procurements. The scale of affected systems is expected to be significant, given the rapid adoption of generative AI in federal projects over the past two years.

Potential Industry and Policy Impact

This ban is expected to reverberate across the AI industry, prompting other vendors to re-examine their own safety, transparency, and compliance practices. The decision also signals that federal agencies may be more willing to take swift action if AI providers fail to meet evolving government expectations.

Ongoing developments in AI policy and safety regulation could lead to additional requirements for vendors, with pending AI legislation in Congress poised to further shape the landscape.

Looking Ahead

While Anthropic has not issued a public response as of publication, the company remains a key player in AI research and safety methodology. As the federal government recalibrates its relationship with AI vendors, agencies and technology providers alike will be watching closely for updates to procurement guidelines and safety certification processes.

The move underscores the high stakes in ensuring that artificial intelligence deployed at the federal level meets the most rigorous safety standards, as the US seeks to balance technological innovation with the responsibility to protect public interests.