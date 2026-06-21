US household debt surges as savings fall, raising recession fears

Household debt hit $18.8 trillion as the savings rate fell to 3.6%, but delinquency rates stayed flat, hinting at uneven strain.

American households entered 2026 under a sharper squeeze: debt kept climbing while savings thinned to a near-low level. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said total household debt rose by $18 billion to $18.8 trillion in the first quarter, even as the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported a personal saving rate of 3.6% in March, a combination that leaves families more exposed when monthly bills, borrowing costs and income growth do not line up.

The biggest balance-sheet pressure still sat in housing. Mortgage balances increased by $21 billion in the quarter to $13.19 trillion, a reminder that elevated home prices and a still-huge mortgage market continue to anchor household leverage. Yet the broader delinquency picture did not flash a systemwide alarm: 4.8% of outstanding debt was in some stage of delinquency, little changed from the prior quarter. Mortgage serious-delinquency transitions did tick up from 1.4% to 1.5%, but the move was small enough to suggest stress is building at the margins rather than exploding across the board.

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Student loans showed a more visible fault line. The New York Fed said 2.6 million student-loan borrowers defaulted in the first quarter, after the pandemic pause had temporarily suppressed missed payments from credit reports. The average borrower entering default was nearly 40 years old, was not past due before the pandemic and was more likely to live in the South, a pattern that points to older households still carrying long-running financial scars rather than a problem confined to recent graduates.

Photo by Nicola Barts

That is why the debate is not simply whether debt is rising, but whether it is rising dangerously fast relative to income and savings. The New York Fed said in November 2024 that the household debt-to-income ratio was 82%, below the 86% level seen before the pandemic in 2019. Bank of America Institute said in June 2026 it saw no clear signs households were resorting to borrowing to support spending, a more cautious reading than the warning from Société Générale. For now, the data point to uneven stress, especially among borrowers already under pressure, not yet to a broad economic crack-up.