U.S. inflation cools in June as Iran tensions threaten energy prices

June inflation cooled to 3.5%, but oil jolts near the Strait of Hormuz could quickly reverse that relief for gas and energy bills.

U.S. consumer prices cooled sharply in June, with the Consumer Price Index up 3.5% from a year earlier and down 0.4% from May, even as renewed fighting with Iran threatened to push energy costs back higher. The latest Bureau of Labor Statistics reading, released July 14, showed the biggest monthly drop in inflation since April 2020.

The BLS said the annual rate eased from 4.2% in May after starting the year at 2.4% in January. Much of June’s improvement came from energy: the energy index fell 5.7% after rising 3.9% in May. The index for all items less food and energy was unchanged, food prices rose 0.2%, and shelter remained one of the categories still putting upward pressure on the overall reading.

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That mix gave the White House something to celebrate, but the improvement looked vulnerable almost immediately. Oil prices had already jumped earlier in July after reported Iranian attacks near the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway that typically carries about 20% of the world’s oil traffic. Brent and West Texas Intermediate both surged on concern that tanker traffic could be disrupted, a reminder that energy costs can reverse quickly when the Middle East becomes unstable.

The risk for consumers is concentrated in the places most directly tied to crude oil: gasoline, home fuel and the shipping costs that feed into goods prices. June’s cooling was driven largely by lower energy prices, so another sustained jump in oil would strike at the same category that delivered the relief. If crude stays elevated, the headline inflation rate can turn back up even if the rest of the economy is less volatile.

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Economists warned that renewed hostilities could reintroduce a war premium into energy markets and erase some of the progress in June’s report. That would leave the latest inflation data looking less like a turning point than a pause, with the summer outlook hinging on whether tensions with Iran ease or keep pushing oil, gasoline and freight costs higher.