U.S.-Iran strikes threaten ceasefire as Strait of Hormuz tensions rise

Iran hit Bahrain and Kuwait after new U.S. strikes, while Trump chose a former Oklahoma trooper to lead ICE and signal tougher enforcement at home.

Iran launched drone and missile attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait on Sunday after new U.S. airstrikes, pushing the latest ceasefire toward collapse as a tanker was hit in the Strait of Hormuz. The weekend violence deepened pressure on the narrow waterway that carries a major share of global energy shipments and sent oil prices higher.

U.S. Central Command said it struck Iran again on Saturday in response to attacks on commercial shipping tied to the Strait of Hormuz, adding another round to the most significant escalation since the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding earlier this month. U.S. officials said there were no reported American casualties from the Iranian attacks on U.S.-linked sites in Bahrain and Kuwait, while Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said it targeted American military sites in the two Gulf states in retaliation for the U.S. strikes.

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Secretary of State Marco Rubio had said during a Gulf visit that technical talks between Washington and Tehran were expected to resume Monday or Tuesday, even as the fighting widened. Trump warned that the United States could carry out further military action if Iran did not comply with the ceasefire framework, and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the responsibility for the arrangements around the Strait of Hormuz “lies with Iran and no other country or entity.”

At the same moment Trump was pressing Iran with military threats, he turned to another front of his security agenda at home by nominating Lance Schroyer, a former Oklahoma state trooper, to lead Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Trump described Schroyer on Truth Social as a “PATRIOT” with real operational experience. Supporters pointed to Schroyer’s long career in Oklahoma law enforcement and his federal homeland security advisory work, while critics questioned whether he was qualified to run a national immigration agency.

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The nomination landed as ICE remained without a Senate-confirmed director, a vacancy that has persisted since 2017. Todd Lyons, the acting ICE director, said he would leave at the end of May, leaving Trump to put forward a loyalist for an agency central to his mass-deportation agenda just as he was using force abroad to project pressure on Iran.