US-Israeli Strikes on Iran Raise Legal Questions

Recent US and Israeli military actions against Iran have sparked debate over their legality under international law, with experts weighing complex rules of self-defense and state responsibility.

Recent US and Israeli military strikes against Iran have ignited a global debate over the legality of such actions under international law. As tensions in the Middle East escalate, legal experts and policymakers are scrutinizing the rules that govern the use of force between states.

International Law and the Use of Force

The cornerstone of international law on military action is the United Nations Charter, specifically Article 2(4), which prohibits the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state. However, Article 51 of the Charter provides an important exception: the right of self-defense if an armed attack occurs.

Legal scholars note that for a state to invoke self-defense, it must demonstrate that an armed attack has taken place and that its response is both necessary and proportionate. According to guidance from the International Court of Justice and other sources, the threshold for what constitutes an 'armed attack' is high and must be clearly established.

US and Israeli Justifications

Both the US and Israel have historically justified strikes on Iranian targets—whether in response to perceived threats or attacks by Iranian-backed groups—under the principle of self-defense. In recent incidents, officials have cited the need to pre-empt imminent attacks or respond to direct aggression. The legality of pre-emptive self-defense, however, remains a contentious issue in academic and diplomatic circles.

Some experts argue that self-defense can be invoked against non-state actors if the host state is unwilling or unable to prevent attacks from its territory.

Others maintain that such actions risk undermining the prohibition on force and should be tightly regulated.

State Responsibility and Attribution

Another complex area involves the attribution of attacks to the Iranian state. Under the Draft Articles on Responsibility of States for Internationally Wrongful Acts, a state can be held responsible for wrongful acts committed by entities under its effective control. This is especially relevant when assessing strikes against Iranian proxies or affiliated groups.

UN Security Council and International Oversight

The United Nations Security Council plays a key role in maintaining international peace and security. In the aftermath of military actions, states often submit letters justifying their use of force under Article 51. The Security Council can choose to endorse, condemn, or take further measures, though consensus is often elusive due to the political dynamics among permanent members.

Recent Precedents and Ongoing Debates

Cases such as the International Court of Justice's Oil Platforms decision offer insight into the challenges of applying self-defense in practice. The ICJ has emphasized the need for clear evidence of an armed attack and proportionality in the response.

There is no universal agreement among states or legal experts on the scope of anticipatory self-defense, especially when attacks are attributed to non-state actors operating from another state's territory. This ambiguity creates ongoing debates whenever military force is used in complex regional conflicts like those involving the US, Israel, and Iran.

Conclusion

The legality of US and Israeli attacks against Iran under international law remains unsettled, hinging on interpretations of self-defense, state responsibility, and the specific facts of each incident. As the region faces renewed instability, the international community continues to grapple with the delicate balance between security imperatives and the foundational norms that govern the use of force among nations.