U.S. joins Japan in rare intervention to support sliding yen

Washington backed Tokyo in a rare yen-buying intervention after the currency sank to 163.99 per dollar, a move meant to steady markets far beyond Japan.

The U.S. Treasury joined Japan in a rare coordinated effort to buy yen after the currency’s slide toward levels that rattled traders in Tokyo and New York. Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said Tokyo and Washington had taken joint action and were prepared to move again, underscoring how far officials were willing to go to blunt a selloff that had pushed the yen to 163.99 per dollar on July 23.

The intervention came after the yen suddenly jumped in New York trading on July 31, a move traders linked to suspected official buying. The action was the first coordinated Japan-U.S. currency intervention in about 15 years, following the last joint move in 2011. U.S. Treasury officials had also informed banks that they might intervene in the yen market, a signal that Washington was willing to reinforce Japan’s message to speculators.

Japanese officials had been warning as the yen moved closer to 160 per dollar, a level seen as a key intervention zone. The currency’s weakness had intensified concerns in Japan about imported inflation, carry trades and the stability of domestic bond markets. A rapid swing of roughly 6 yen during the intervention episode, from about 163 to 157, showed how abruptly sentiment had turned once authorities entered the market.

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For the United States, the episode mattered well beyond foreign exchange desks. A disorderly yen can spill into global funding conditions, shake confidence in Japanese bonds and add volatility to cross-border portfolios that also influence Treasury markets. It can also affect corporate earnings for American companies exposed to Japan, from exporters that benefit when the yen weakens to multinationals that face sharper swings in translated revenue and hedging costs.

The rare coordination also served a diplomatic purpose. By stepping in alongside Japan’s Finance Ministry and backing the Bank of Japan’s efforts to stabilize markets, the U.S. Treasury helped signal that the two governments were aligned in discouraging further speculative pressure. With Katayama saying both sides were ready to act again if needed, traders were left to test how long that resolve would last.