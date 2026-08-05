U.S. jury orders Medtronic to pay $88 million in hernia mesh case

A Boston jury ordered Medtronic to pay $88 million in the first hernia-mesh trial, a bellwether for more than 10,000 pending claims. The award covered Larry Patterson and his wife.

A federal jury in Boston ordered Medtronic to pay $88 million in the first hernia-mesh case to reach trial, a bellwether ruling that could shape the company’s exposure in thousands of pending claims. The award covered Alabama resident Larry Patterson and his wife, after jurors heard allegations tied to Covidien’s mesh implants.

The verdict came in U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts before U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris. Trial-day coverage showed the first bellwether trial began on July 15, 2026, when Patterson and his lawyer, Timothy O’Brien, were seen leaving the federal courthouse in Boston. Reuters later identified Patterson as the plaintiff in the case against Medtronic’s Covidien unit.

The ruling carries outsized weight because it was the first hernia-mesh case to reach a jury out of thousands of lawsuits filed by people who claim they were hurt by defective mesh products. That makes the $88 million award an early public benchmark for how jurors may assess allegations that the implants caused complications, pain or the need for corrective surgery.

Bobak Ha'Eri via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

For Medtronic, the verdict adds pressure at a moment when the wider docket is still large. One summary source put the number of pending lawsuits at more than 10,000. In mass tort litigation, the first bellwether result often influences settlement talks, defense strategy and how both sides value the rest of the docket.

The case also extends scrutiny of large medical-device makers over how they design, test and warn about implantable products. Hernia mesh cases have centered on claims that manufacturers did not adequately protect patients from known risks, and the Boston jury’s award gives plaintiffs a concrete result to point to as they press the remaining claims. For Medtronic, which owns Covidien, the decision marks a significant legal and financial milestone, even as further trials and appeals can still reshape the final cost of the dispute.