U.S. launches new strikes against Iran as Democrats target Platner

New U.S. strikes on Iran and a Maine Senate race meltdown put pressure on Washington, as Democrats moved to force Graham Platner out before a July 13 ballot deadline.

The U.S. military launched new strikes against Iran after attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, while Democrats intensified efforts to push Graham Platner out of Maine’s Senate race. The two crises unfolded under the same national pressure: a widening confrontation in the Gulf and a party trying to contain a damaging candidate fight at home.

Maine Democratic Party leaders called on Platner to withdraw on July 6, and the party said it could replace him on the ballot if he exited before Maine’s July 13 deadline. The demand came after a report that a woman said Platner sexually assaulted her in 2021. Platner denied the allegation. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee chair Kirsten Gillibrand and Sen. Elizabeth Warren also urged him to end his campaign, turning the dispute into a broader test of party discipline.

By July 8, the conflict had grown into a fight over the replacement process itself. Democratic leaders in Maine were preparing for the possibility of naming a new nominee for the November ballot, while Platner’s campaign resisted the pressure to step aside. The calendar gave the party a narrow window, and every day before the July 13 deadline mattered because it preserved a legal path to swap candidates.

JJonahJackalope via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The Iran escalation carried its own immediate consequences. The new U.S. strikes were launched in retaliation for attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most sensitive shipping corridors. U.S. Central Command later said it had begun additional strikes against Iran to further degrade Tehran’s ability to threaten freedom of navigation there.

The latest round of strikes widened the regional risk. Kuwait accused Iran of fresh attacks after the U.S. operation, adding another layer of tension around the Gulf and underscoring how quickly the confrontation could spread beyond the original vessel attacks. With the Strait of Hormuz back at the center of the crisis, the military response signaled that Washington was moving from retaliation toward a broader effort to deter further disruption.