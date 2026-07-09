U.S. launches new strikes against Iran as Platner suspends campaign

Platner suspended his Maine Senate bid after a sexual assault allegation, giving Democrats less than three weeks to avert a nominee fight against Susan Collins.

Graham Platner suspended his Maine Senate campaign after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her five years ago, putting Democrats on a short clock to decide whether they could replace him without turning the Senate race into a prolonged intraparty fight. The timing sharpened the pressure on party leaders, who were already confronting a candidate problem in a state where Susan Collins remained the Republican to beat.

Platner denied the allegation as “categorically false” and said in an 11-minute social media video that he was weighing the “best path forward” for his movement, for Maine, and for the goal of defeating Collins. That suspension followed mounting calls from prominent Democrats and former supporters for him to quit as the accusation spread through the race.

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The Maine Democratic Party then said Platner’s campaign was trying to “manipulate” the succession process if he withdrew. Party officials had less than three weeks to choose a replacement nominee, a narrow window that turned the campaign from a simple damage-control problem into an institutional test of whether Democrats could settle on a new standard-bearer quickly enough to keep the general election on track.

Platner’s collapse came after he had already emerged as the Democratic front-runner despite earlier scandals. He won the primary on June 9, 2026, and his main intraparty rival, Janet Mills, had dropped out in April while staying on the ballot. That left Democrats with a nominee who had already survived one turbulent primary and was now facing a fresh allegation at the moment the party needed discipline, not another internal battle.

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The broader political picture added to the pressure. With Platner sidelined and Collins still positioned to defend her seat, every day spent on succession would likely help the Republican incumbent by keeping Democrats focused on process instead of message. On the same day, the United States launched a new wave of strikes against Iran hours after President Donald Trump said the ceasefire was over, underscoring how quickly Washington’s political agenda was being consumed by multiple crises at once.