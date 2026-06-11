U.S. launches new strikes in Iran as ceasefire frays

U.S. strikes hit Iran’s surveillance, communications and air defenses as ceasefire talks frayed, raising new risks for troops, shipping and Gulf markets.

U.S. Central Command said the latest strikes hit Iranian military surveillance capabilities, communication systems and air-defense sites, targets Washington said threatened U.S. forces and international commercial ships moving through regional waters. The attack widened a conflict that was already edging away from any ceasefire, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth cast it as pressure on Tehran to strike a deal, saying the United States would hit Iran hard and bomb “key facilities” if needed.

The escalation followed fresh exchanges of fire that included the downing of a U.S. Army Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz, after which the United States carried out retaliatory strikes. CBS News reported that the ceasefire was appearing to crumble as the two sides traded attacks, with the latest U.S. action coming after the helicopter incident off the coast of Oman. That sequence has pushed the confrontation toward a more open-ended campaign, not a brief show of force.

The military action also ran alongside a sharper diplomatic and nuclear push. On June 10, the International Atomic Energy Agency’s 35-nation Board of Governors passed a U.S.-backed resolution telling Iran to declare its remaining enriched uranium stocks and let inspectors verify them. Reuters also reported that Washington had circulated a draft resolution demanding precise information on bombed nuclear sites and enriched uranium stocks, underscoring how the crisis now spans both battlefield damage and nonproliferation enforcement.

The risks go well beyond Iran’s borders. About 3,000 ships move through the Strait of Hormuz each month, or roughly 80 a day, making the waterway one of the world’s most important choke points for trade and energy flows. CNBC reported that Kuwait activated its air-defense systems soon after the strikes were completed, a reminder of how quickly the conflict can spill into neighboring states. Bahrain and Kuwait have already been affected by the wider exchange of attacks, and both U.S. and Iranian officials have framed their moves as necessary protection for their own forces.

The scale of the U.S. effort also suggests the operation is being treated as a sustained campaign. CBS News reported in March that Hegseth and Gen. Dan Caine said “the upcoming days will be decisive” in the war with Iran, and later said the U.S. military had struck more than 7,000 targets across Iran with more than 50,000 U.S. service members involved in Operation Epic Fury. CNN reported that U.S. bombers were filmed taking off for the strikes, while satellite imagery has raised questions about whether Iran is still able to access missiles stored in underground facilities. The fight is not settling into deterrence; it is hardening into escalation management by force.