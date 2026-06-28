US men reach first World Cup knockout round as Group D winners

The United States won Group D and reached the World Cup knockout round for the first time, turning long-running golden generation talk into a real test.

The United States men's national soccer team won Group D and reached the World Cup knockout round for the first time, advancing through the expanded Round of 32 after victories over Paraguay and Australia and a 3-2 loss to Türkiye. The result gives the Americans a place in the next stage of a 48-team tournament that now sends the top two finishers from each of 12 groups onward, and it lands at a moment when the United States is co-hosting the 2026 World Cup with Mexico and Canada.

That is why the old "golden generation" label has carried so much weight around Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie. Taylor Twellman later said he regretted calling the current U.S. core a golden generation before it had earned the tag, a criticism that hung over a team long judged by potential rather than by outcomes. Mauricio Pochettino has tried to shift that mood with a simple message, "Why not us?" while the group draw and home advantage have made the path look more manageable than in past cycles.

AI-generated illustration

Pulisic's return from a calf injury before the Türkiye match mattered because the Americans now move into knockout play with their most recognizable attacking player back in the mix. That gave Pochettino a more complete core at the point when the tournament stops forgiving mistakes, and it sharpened the sense that the U.S. has moved beyond reputation and into a stage where execution will matter more than labeling.

Pete Souza via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The Americans were not alone in making history. Egypt reached the knockout round for the first time after a 1-1 draw with Iran, and Ivory Coast advanced for the first time after beating Curaçao 2-0, with Nicolas Pépé scoring both goals. Ivory Coast did it in its fourth World Cup appearance, while Egypt's breakthrough came despite a 1934 appearance in a straight knockout tournament that did not offer a modern group-stage route. For the United States, the achievement now comes with a different burden: a home World Cup, a Round of 32 berth and expectations that will be measured from here in results, not in promise.