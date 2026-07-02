US men reach World Cup round of 16 after Bosnia win

A 2-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina sent the United States into the World Cup round of 16, its first knockout victory since 2002. Fans across the country marked the breakthrough as the team played part of the match with 10 men.

The United States men's national team beat Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-0 in Santa Clara, California, on Wednesday night and moved into the World Cup round of 16, its first knockout victory since 2002. Americans at watch parties across the country celebrated as the final whistle confirmed a result that carried extra weight because it came in a Round of 32 knockout match.

The Americans finished the game with 10 men after a red card just past the hour mark, but the deficit never altered the outcome. The 2-0 scoreline made the victory look controlled even as the pressure mounted, and it gave the U.S. a clean advance into the next round of the tournament.

That mattered because this World Cup is unlike any before it. FIFA’s 2026 tournament is the 23rd edition and the first to feature 48 teams, with the United States, Mexico and Canada sharing hosting duties. Bosnia-Herzegovina had been lined up as the American opponent once the knockout bracket was set, and the game in Santa Clara was the one standing between the U.S. and the round of 16.

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The reaction around the country suggested the win reached beyond a single stadium or a single night. Watch parties across the U.S. became the setting for a release that had been building for decades, with the first knockout win since 2002 breaking a long tournament drought. The scale of that response pointed to a broader national appetite for the men’s team at a moment when the World Cup’s expanded format and North American staging are pushing soccer farther into the American mainstream.

For the United States, the challenge now is to turn that surge of attention into a deeper run. The round of 16 gives the Americans another chance to build on a rare knockout victory and keep the celebrations going well beyond Santa Clara.