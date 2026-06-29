US men set for Olympic cricket return, women likely miss out

The U.S. men are on track for a home Olympic cricket berth in Los Angeles, but the women face a rankings wall that could keep them out.

The United States is on course to field a men’s cricket team at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, while the women face a far steeper climb under the qualification map approved by the International Olympic Committee and the International Cricket Council on June 29. Cricket’s return will come through six-team men’s and women’s T20 tournaments, with up to 15 athletes per squad and 90 quota places per gender.

The IOC says cricket last appeared at Paris 1900, making LA28 a 128-year return. It also confirmed that the competitions will span 28 matches and be staged at a purpose-built venue in Pomona, California. The qualification systems were endorsed by the IOC Executive Board, leaving athletics and football as the only remaining LA28 formats still to be finalized.

For the men, the pathway strongly favors the host nation. Five of the six places will be filled through a mix of ICC events and ICC T20I rankings, with one berth reserved for the host if the United States stays inside the top 15 by the December 31, 2026 cut-off. The other direct regional places are set to go to one team each from Asia, Europe, Africa and Oceania, while Australia and New Zealand will contest the Oceania slot. India, Britain, South Africa and the United States are the teams most clearly positioned to fill the bracket, with the final berth to be decided by the first-ever ICC Olympics Qualifier in 2027.

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The women’s competition is where the imbalance becomes harder to ignore. Australia, Britain, India and South Africa have already qualified through the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup, and the U.S. women’s team can claim a host place only if it sits in the top 15 of the ICC T20I rankings between June 30 and December 31, 2026. No team from the Americas is currently in that top 15, so the host berth would pass to the highest-ranked non-qualified nation when the women’s rankings close for the global qualifier on March 1, 2027.

That structure leaves the men with a clear home-Games route and the women facing a system that reflects the sport’s thinner elite pipeline in the United States. It also exposes cricket’s governance complications. West Indies cannot enter the Olympics as a single team because the IOC does not recognize it as a National Olympic Committee, so a Caribbean playoff would be needed if it ranks among the top unqualified teams. ICC chairman Jay Shah called the return a landmark moment, and chief executive Sanjog Gupta tied the Pomona venue to cricket’s long-term future in the United States.