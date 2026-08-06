U.S. military says no white phosphorus leak at South Korea base

A white phosphorus scare near Osan Air Base sent residents scrambling before U.S. officials said there was no leak. South Korean authorities later lifted the evacuation order.

The U.S. military said there was no white phosphorus leak at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, after South Korean authorities briefly ordered residents nearby to evacuate. The episode centered on a major U.S. Air Force installation also known as K-55, where even a short-lived hazmat alarm can quickly unsettle communities living close to the base.

The false alarm began when the base was reported to have a low-risk incident involving white phosphorus, an incendiary chemical that can cause severe burns and is treated as a serious hazard. Because of that danger, South Korean safety authorities moved fast and told residents near the installation to leave while the report was checked.

AI-generated illustration

The U.S. military later clarified that there had been no white phosphorus leak and described the event as a “ground mishap.” South Korean authorities then lifted the evacuation advisory. No injuries were reported.

Source: Meteoweerman via Pixabay

U.S. Air Force photo/Lt. Col. Judd Fancher via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The brief scare underscored how quickly uncertainty can spread around a U.S. base overseas, especially in a politically sensitive host community near the capital region. Osan Air Base sits in a densely watched corridor south of Seoul, where any warning about hazardous material can trigger immediate concern among nearby residents and local officials who must balance emergency precautions with the limits of incomplete information.