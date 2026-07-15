U.S. Mint unveils Trump coin design for 250th anniversary program

The Mint’s proposed 2026 dollar coin puts Trump’s face on the obverse, folding a living president into the nation’s 250th anniversary coin rollout.

The U.S. Mint posted proposed line-art images for a 2026 Semiquincentennial $1 coin that place President Donald J. Trump on the obverse and an eagle on the reverse, tying the design directly to the nation’s 250th anniversary. The Mint says some 2026 coins will carry the dual date 1776 ~ 2026, and several products will include a Liberty Bell privy mark with the numeral 250.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent amplified the plan on July 14, saying the Mint will begin striking the new $1 coin and posting that it features President Trump. The announcement fits into a much wider one-year-only semiquincentennial rollout, not a stand-alone novelty issue. The Mint said it began shipping Semiquincentennial circulating coins on January 5 and announced that rollout on January 14, 2026, while also saying it is redesigning most circulating coins for the 250th anniversary, including the dime, nickel, quarter, half dollar and collectible penny.

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The legal framework gives Congress and the Treasury wide authority over coin design. Federal law in 31 U.S.C. § 5112 governs coin denominations, specifications and designs, and Congress has repeatedly used statute to change circulating coinage, including special programs such as the state quarters. The Presidential $1 Coin Act of 2005 required the Treasury secretary to mint coins in commemoration of past presidents, and the program that followed began issuing coins in 2007 for presidents who had been dead at least two years.

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That history makes the Trump design unusual. A living president’s likeness on U.S. coinage would break with the long-running presidential dollar framework even as the administration presents the design as part of a patriotic semiquincentennial tribute. The Mint’s 2026 American Innovation $1 Coin Program, released on October 15, 2025, already set out designs honoring innovators or innovations from Iowa, Wisconsin, California and Minnesota, showing how broadly the 2026 coin calendar is being used to mark the anniversary. By placing Trump inside that program, the Treasury and the Mint are turning federal coinage into another venue for presidential image-making at a moment when the administration is also moving to put his signature on future paper currency.